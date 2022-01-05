researchers find a new variant of the covid called Ihu

A new variant of covid-19 was identified a few weeks ago by French researchers, derived from another whose first cases were detected in the Republic of Congo in September of last year.

The University Hospital Institute of Marseille, at the origin of this discovery, announced on December 9 on its Twitter that it had named this variant with its own initials, Ihu.

In late December, its researchers published a pre-study, still pending validation by their peers, on this “Ihu variant” called B.1.640.2, about which very little is known, considering the limited number of registered cases.

According to this center specializing in infectious diseases, created and directed by the controversial physician Didier Raoult, the first case of this type identified by scientists occurred in the town of Forcalquier, in the department of Alpes de Haute Provence.

Other cases have been registered in the Marseille region and are associated with trips to Cameroon.

This variant contains 46 mutations, that is, even more than omicron, and is one of two B.1,640 derivatives that had been located in late September in the Republic of Congo.

A peculiar element of the “Ihu variant is that one of its mutations is associated with a possible increase in virus transmission”.