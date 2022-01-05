Resende player apologizes to Corinthians fans after celebrating goal at Copinha

After Corinthians won 2-1 against Resende in the debut of Copinha 2022, forward Bismark, from the Rio de Janeiro team, used his Instagram to send a message to Faithful. The player explained his celebration after the goal and apologized to the Corinthians fans.

It all started in the final minutes of the match, when Resende’s team had a penalty scored after Reginaldo knocked down Caio. In the hit, Bismark converted the charge and tied the game for the opponents. The player’s celebration, who went towards the crowd with his hand on his ear, angered some Corinthians fans.

Given the situation, Bismark suffered some attacks on social networks and even opted to withdraw the comments from his publications. Afterwards, the athlete commented on the episode.

“To the Corinthians fans, this is a football thing. They booed me at the time of the penalty shootout, I scored the goal and went to the crowd, not with the intention of provoking, as this is part of football. Congratulations to Corinthians for the victory. This is part of the game and pardon the fans if you have offended someone“, wrote Bismark on his profile at Instagram – see publication below.

“It was never the intention, I just answered the provocation with the same. Ball stuff! That’s my excuse and we’re going strong for the next game. Congratulations, Corinthians and congratulations to your fans“, completed the athlete.

It is noteworthy that after the equalizer, Corinthians took advantage of the ball and managed to score the winning goal. Matheus Araújo started the move and Guilherme Biro returned it to the number 10 shirt to finish and ensure the Corinthians triumph.

With the triumph, Corinthians leads the group with three points. São José and River-PI tied and occupy the second and third place, leaving Resende in the lantern, still without points added. Timãozinho’s next appointment is on Friday, at 9:45 pm, in front of River, from Piauí, also in São José dos Campos.

