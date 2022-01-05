Review of the FGTS can guarantee a balance of up to R$ 10 thousand more; know how to order

The understanding of specialists, and which is being evaluated by the STF, is that the fund will follow the indices based on inflation.

People who work in companies for a long time and have a significant FGTS balance, in turn, can achieve a considerable appreciation that can reach up to BRL 10 thousand more. First of all, it is necessary to clarify that the request for revision of the FGTS is advantageous for those who have a lot of balance and work for a long period in the same company.

The revision of the FGTS is subject to the understanding of the Federal Supreme Court – STF, which evaluates the so-called Referential Rate. It so happens that, from 1999 to 2021, the readjustments in the FGTS were carried out based on the Referential Rate (TR) that did not follow inflation. Thus, workers may have had a loss of R$ 300 billion over these years.

The STF understands that this TR is unconstitutional because it makes the worker lose purchasing power. The understanding of specialists, and which is being evaluated by the STF, is that the fund will monitor inflation-based indices, in this case the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA) or the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) .

While the STF is still deciding on the matter, one of the alternatives is to give entry in review request. Depending on the balance, the value of the review can reach R$ 10 thousand.

To file a request for review of the FGTS, the worker must enter the FGTS website. The best option is to seek a professional tax lawyer to assist in the procedure.

