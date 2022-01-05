Rio City Hall cancels street carnival and cites ‘unfeasibility’ | Carnival 2022 in Rio de Janeiro

The City of Rio decided this Tuesday (4) that the city there will be no street carnival for the second consecutive year due to the pandemic.

Mayor Eduardo Paes explained that, in order to have street blocks, it is necessary to organize them well in advance and again mentioned that there was a charge from the sponsor, who would invest almost R$ 40 million, for a definition.

“In view of this whole scenario, I called today the blocks’ leagues (…) and informed them of the impracticality of the street carnival”, he explained.

Paes met on Tuesday with Rita Fernandes, president of Sebastiana, and other block leagues, to inform of the cancellation. Last week, Banda de Ipanema had already announced that it would not parade this year due to the increase in the number of cases.

Paes said that he proposed to the sponsor that he organize events throughout February, free of charge, with the main blocks, in three places in the city where there could be control. Also according to Paes, at first the proposal was not well accepted because the blocks have a relationship with their neighborhoods and regions.

“They were required to make a counterproposal,” he explained.

In an interview with GloboNews, Rita Fernandes said that the mayor’s decision was well accepted by the blocks, despite everyone’s “sadness”, and that many will think of alternatives for presentations in more controlled environments.

“The events are allowed, as long as we have the responsibility to test people and demand proof of the two doses,” he explained.

Rodrigo Rezende, president of Liga Amigos do Zé Pereira, president of Liga Zé Pereira also confirmed that the blocks will think of alternatives to mark the carnival without parades. Rezende said he was already waiting for the ban.

THE g1 showed, in the morning, that the capital of Rio de Janeiro only achieves 2 out of 5 indicators for the realization of a safe carnival.

The index was created by Roberto Medronho (UFRJ) and Hermano Castro (Fiocruz) in October.

Sponsors of the street carnival in Rio demanded this Monday (3) a position from the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, about the celebration.

The sponsors would invest around R$ 40 million in the party’s infrastructure, used, for example, in the installation of chemical toilets. According to Globo columnist Ancelmo Gois, one of them wrote to the mayor that “people’s health must come first”.

On December 21, the scientific committee of the Municipality of Rio had said that, under the conditions of that date, it was possible to keep Carnival. A day later, the mayor pointed out that the committee’s position was related to the moment it was released.

“Clarification: the manifestation of yesterday’s scientific committee [terça-feira (21)] it concerns the current moment. There are 2 and a half months to Carnival. And, as I said, we are going to have to differentiate the different forms of celebration. Samba Stadium (Sapucaí) allows controls. It’s more difficult on the street,” said the mayor on Twiiter, on the 22nd.