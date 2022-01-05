Rio de Janeiro City Hall Cancels This Year’s Street Carnival

2022-01-05

“I just had, at that moment, a meeting with the people from the street blocks, and we informed them that the street Carnival, in the mold that was carried out until 2020, will not happen in 2022. Unfortunately, I speak here as mayor who like Carnival, as a citizen, and unfortunately we can’t do it.”

In the broadcast, the mayor also said that he offered an alternative for Sebastiana, to choose three closed places in the city, to hold the parade of the main blocks, but according to the mayor, the League did not accept the proposal well.

“I proposed that we take these blocks to three points in the city where we could establish control, such as a vaccine passport, testing, and offer a free carnival, to maintain the productive chain of the blocks, the money it generates, the people it employs, and the at the same time allow the population to enjoy a carnival for free, without any kind of charge.”, he explained.

Also according to Paes, the places would be in the Olympic Park, on the west side of Rio, Parque Madureira, and another point still under definition. The street blocks league has until this Friday (7th) to make a counter-proposal for the alternative model for holding the parades.

Regarding the samba school parades, the city hall’s idea is to transfer the sanitary protocols from the soccer stadiums to Sapucaí, as well as the closed parties for the performance of the blocks’ parades, with public control and the requirement of a vaccination passport.

Still on live, the mayor informed that there was also an increase in the test positivity rate for Covid-19. In the city, the number rose from 9.6% to 13% in recent weeks. The city already has three confirmed cases of the Ômicron variant, and is investigating another 180 suspected cases.

This is the second consecutive year that the city has not hosted the traditional popular festival, which is responsible for the important economic movement in the state. According to data from the Undersecretary of State for Culture and Creative Economy, Carnival generates an economic impact of R$2.2 billion on the economy of the city of Rio de Janeiro, leaving a return to public coffers of approximately R$155 million. in municipal, state and federal taxes collected during the event.

