Rio Grande do Sul confirms first case of flurone

The government of Rio Grande do Sul announced this Wednesday the confirmation of the first case of flurone, which is the simultaneous infection of influenza and coronaviruses. The detection was confirmed at the State Central Laboratory (Lacen/RS). The case is a 21-year-old man, resident of Porto Alegre, who had mild flu-like symptoms and did not need to be hospitalized.

The person was seen on December 23 in the Capital, with pain in the body, headache (headache) and fever. On the same date, he returned home. He has no comorbidities and the confirmatory RT-PCR result came out on the 28th. Further investigations found that the man received only one dose of Covid-19 vaccine in September last year and did not complete the two-dose schedule. The vaccination status of man against the flu is still under investigation.

The type of influenza virus detected in man was influenza A-H3N2. This type of virus is one of those that make up the annual flu vaccine. Since early December, Lacen has identified 116 cases of influenza A-H3N2, including two deaths (in residents of Porto Alegre and São Francisco de Paula) and this mild case of co-detection with the coronavirus.

In front of the scenario of Influenza and coronavirus conjoint infection, the infectologist of the Hospital Nossa Senhora da Conceição (HNSC), André Luiz Machado, criticizes the reduced number of tests for the detection of the first virus offered in the health network of Porto Alegre. “We are testing less influenza than we should. And this is due to the fact that it is easy to test for Covid-19 in pharmacies with antigen tests”, he explains.

Machado points out that many people go to the pharmacy and test for Covid-19 antigen. And when the result is negative, “that’s it”. “We are not going to be different from other countries in terms of not having flurone”, he stresses.

Treatment

In the infectologist’s assessment, in situations in which flu-like symptoms are identified, especially allied to risk factors, it is necessary to associate the treatment for influenza. “It is a serious disease, especially at the extremes of age, in children under six years of age, in the elderly (adults over 60 years of age) and pregnant women. This population, if they have a flu-like illness, should not postpone treatment for Influenza despite of a test result in which he was at the pharmacy, he had an antigen test and was negative for Covid-19”, he alerts.

According to Machado, the demand growth by attendance at healthcare units in the Capital is an indication that the agglomerations at the end of the year are already reflected in emergency services. And this can start to compromise the level of health care, especially at the tertiary level, which is hospitalization. “Nobody wants to go back to the restrictive measures we had in the first half of 2021, but if the population continues with a posture of ‘agglomeration’ and thinks that being vaccinated for Covid-19 leaves them fully immune and allows them to give a passport to frequent crowded environments , we will suffer a very significant consequence in a short time”, he justifies.

Machado says that the state should provide primary, secondary and tertiary care for influenza testing and “supply pharmacies” with the drug Oseltamivir (Tamiflu) for the treatment of influenza. “This medication, when it starts up to 48 hours after the beginning of the flu syndrome, which is fever with a sore throat, with cough, changes the evolution of the disease. But we need to look for more diagnosis”, he reinforces.





*With information from reporter Felipe Samuel