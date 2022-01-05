RJ’s oldest block announces closed parade after Carnival cancellation

After the cancellation of the street Carnival in Rio de Janeiro, announced this Tuesday (4), the Cordão da Bola Preta block, one of the oldest in the country, announced that it will choose to hold a celebration at the block’s headquarters, in the center of the city.

According to the health legislation in force in the state, the holding of events in closed places is allowed, as long as the presentation of a vaccination passport against the new coronavirus and a negative RT-PCR test for the disease is required.

According to its press office, the bloc will hold Carnival balls during all five days of celebrations, following the sanitary protocols provided for holding private events.

Founded in 1918, the block is the oldest in Rio de Janeiro, and takes thousands of revelers to the streets during parades in Rio de Janeiro.

The decision to prohibit, for the second consecutive year, the parade of street blocks in the capital of Rio de Janeiro was taken by the mayor of the city, Eduardo Paes (PSD), during a meeting held this Tuesday with sponsors and representatives of the Independent Association of Blocks of City.

Due to the advancement of the Ômicron variant, Paes decided to suspend the street carnival, but stated that the parade of the special group’s samba schools, at the Marquês de Sapucaí Sambódromo, will be maintained, as it is easier to control access of the revelers.

“I just had, at that moment, a meeting with the people from the street blocks, and we informed them that the street Carnival, in the mold that was carried out until 2020, will not happen in 2022. Unfortunately, I speak here as mayor who like Carnival, as a citizen, and unfortunately we can’t do it”, said the mayor during a live webcast after the meeting.