Roberto Kovalick complains and Globo considers giving more space to Hora 1

One of the next changes in Globo’s programming should involve the Hora 1 schedule. The station’s executives have been evaluating the possibility of further extending the duration of the morning, which is already two hours long, in order to meet the appeals made by Roberto Kovalick. Sworn in as editor-in-chief of the news program in April of last year, the journalist has already warned his team that he will work internally so that the news can be aired an hour earlier, at 3:00 am.

THE pop TV he found that the former international correspondent does not hide his concern with the journalist’s ratings. Unlike most of the station’s anchors, he asks the switcher several times during the newscast about the numbers in Greater São Paulo. More recently, he asked the channel to install televisions connected to SBT, Band and Record in the studio, so that he could monitor the competitors’ programming in real time, evaluating the need to move teams to any possible holes from rivals.

Even with the isolated leadership in the absolute majority of its editions, Roberto Kovalick defends that the Ibope of Hora 1 could be better if the TV news went on air sooner. In meetings with the news team, he says he doesn’t understand how SBT manages to be competitive, airing a rerun TV news — Silvio Santos’ station broadcasts a compact with the best moments of SBT Brasil from the previous day at around 3:15 am — and Primeira Impacto . The journalist claims that this audience could migrate to Globo, if the channel stops insisting on films “of dubious origin” before the journalistic one. He, by the way, has already made several complaints to the Programming department about the productions scheduled for Owl.

The recent reformulations made in the morning format also came from the presenter’s initiatives. Promoted to editor-in-chief just after complaining about the lack of investment in his television news, Kovalick made the news come to have his face. He left journalistic freer, almost retiring the use of the bench, bet on more interaction with social networks, and also instituted the use of fixed banners with the headlines, as well as in competitors. In addition, the anchor also started to give his opinion about the news, not rarely getting emotional in the air.