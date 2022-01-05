Samsung Announces Up To 100-Inch ‘Portable Display’ at CES 2022 | dogs

Samsung announced, late this Tuesday night (4), the launch of a “portable screen”, called the freestyle . The device is, in practice, a projector that varies its size between 30 and 100 inches depending on the distance at which it is positioned, always with Full HD resolution. The product was unveiled during the manufacturer’s keynote at CES 2022, held in Las Vegas, USA.

The release will be available in Brazil later this year, but without an official price. In addition to Freestyle, the South Korean giant takes advantage of the electronics fair to announce new products from other categories.

1 of 3 Samsung Announces ‘Portable Screen’ Up to 100 Inch and New in TVs — Photo: Press Release/Samsung Samsung announces ‘portable screen’ up to 100 inches and news on TVs — Photo: Press Release/Samsung

The Freestyle is, in practice, a projector aimed at the final consumer, including audiences such as Z and Y generations. This is the main difference from the novelty for Premiere, a professional projector from the brand’s Lifestyle line, which is more focused on corporate environments .

The “portable screen”, as the manufacturer presents the product, works like a TV with a Tizen system. The device brings streaming applications and all the main connectivity features present on the brand’s smart TVs, such as Android and iPhone (iOS) cell phone mirroring and support for voice assistants.

2 out of 3 The Freestyle is a portable projector ranging between 30 and 100 inches — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo The Freestyle is a portable projector ranging between 30 and 100 inches — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo

Another feature that stands out in Freestyle is the auto focus. Samsung promises fast angle and focus adjustment on any surface and environment. The sound system, with 5 Watts RMS, has a double passive radiator that should provide bass without distortion.

The launch weighs 830 g and allows rotation of up to 180 degrees, facilitating mirroring on the most diverse surfaces, including the ceiling. You don’t need a screen to use Freestyle. Samsung does, however, recommend a light-colored wall and an environment without extreme lighting for the best experience.

The projector can be plugged in or powered by external batteries for outdoor display, for example. In addition to projecting content like movies and games, Freestyle can also work to lighten the room with a translucent lens cap or analyze music to project visual effects on the wall.

Freestyle started pre-sales on January 4th, and should arrive in Brazil this year.

Samsung also announced the Odyssey Ark, a 55-inch gamer screen with 1000R curvature. The display can be placed horizontally or vertically, allowing the use of more than one video signal in multiview mode. The device features Mini LED technology and has built-in speakers.

3 of 3 Odyssey Ark supports vertical multiview — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo Odyssey Ark supports vertical multiview — Photo: Rubens Achilles/TechTudo