Samsung launches portable projector up to 100 inches with Tizen

Samsung made one of its big announcements of CES 2022 this Tuesday night (04): the portable projector The Freestyle. The cylindrical-shaped entertainment device weighs just 830 grams.

Promising to display sharp images up to 100 inches on any type of surface, the projector is shaped to allow rotation up to 180 degrees. In this way, the user can view their content in unusual places, such as on the floor, on a table or on the ceiling.

New Samsung The Freestyle projector.

The Freestyle is a versatile product that offers features of Samsung smart TVs thanks to the presence of the Tizen operating system, which allows access to the main services of streaming and content mirroring from Android and iOS devices.

Another great advantage of the product is that it can even be connected to an E-26 lamp socket. The Freestyle also has external battery compatibility for anyone who wants to carry the projector around without relying on wires for power.

multifunction projector

Compatible with voice assistants, the projector can also be used as an intelligent speaker or just as room lighting when not streaming content.

New Samsung The Freestyle projector can be rotated up to 180º.

Those who like the effects of popular 3D decorative image projectors can also use both features at once, as The Freestyle can analyze the music that is playing and pair visual effects that accompany it to create a mood in the environment during a party, for example.

The online pre-sale of The Frestyle in the United States starts today (04) and, according to Tecnoblog, it arrives in Brazil in 2022.