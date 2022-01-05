Samsung TVs will play video games without needing the console

Samsung has announced yet another feature in its new lineup of SmartTVs, which will launch in 2022. On the devices, users will be able to play video games directly on the television, via streaming, using only the Xbox or PlayStation controls. With the Gaming Hub system, the player will be able to choose between the services GeForce Now, from Nvidia, Google Stadia and Utomik, having a catalog of games available.

The electronics giant also says it will be possible to integrate consoles connected to HDMI on the smart TV to the system, making people able to play games in the cloud and move through title libraries with the same control. With the Al Gaming technology, the user will have recommendations for titles based on their preferences, a system similar to what is already done in streaming services.

On The Verge website, Mike Lucero, director of gaming products at Samsung, spoke about the brand’s news for the year that is starting. “We are working with partners to bring their best levels of service to our platform. We will be announcing details as we get closer to launch,” he promised.

Band to launch games channel created by former Loading CEO

The Band is working to launch a Pay TV games channel soon. The project is being led by Thiago Garcia, known for being the CEO and responsible for the development of Loading. Some content from the future broadcaster must also be included in Rede 21, which is part of the communication group. When contacted, Band confirms the study for the new channel, but informed that the name of the executive is not valid.

According to the on the small screen, the company’s objective is for the channel to be on the air in the coming months, dialoguing with the public that likes games, which is in great demand. Earlier this year, the Game Brazil Survey showed that 72% of the Brazilian population plays games.

Thus, according to market sources, Grupo Bandeirantes decided to take a risk in this universe and has Thiago Garcia to lead the project. He was the CEO of Loading and was responsible for creating the channel’s first content, which ended up not consolidating in the market and lasted less than six months.

Garcia is very experienced, having also worked at Instituto Ipsos, IBOPE Inteligência and Globo. He was also a Consumer Insights leader, becoming known in the market for being enthusiastic about management models, focusing on people and also on the content that can be offered to the public.

The Band’s objective is to make all the content of the future channel shown on closed TV. But, as it is a games broadcaster, there will be interactivity with social networks and there is still a study that some programs will have space on open TV. Currently, Net 21’s schedule is filled with screenings of productions from the Universal Church. The idea that part of the grid is displayed throughout the six o’clock in the morning, removing the religious attractions from the banner.

Sought by NaTelinha, the press office of Newco PayTV denied the name of Thiago Garcia at the head of the project and that he would join Rede 21, and added: “Newco PayTV, programmer responsible for the subscription channels of Grupo Bandeirantes, is considering launching a new channel, studies the gaming segment among other markets”.