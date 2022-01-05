Santa Casa de Porto Alegre fires all doctors in the obstetrics sector

The Santa Casa de Misericórdia of Porto Alegre dismissed the entire obstetrics sector, with the exception of doctors who are on vacation or on leave. The dismissals took place between this Tuesday and Wednesday, due to financial issues, and the operation was under the responsibility of an outsourced company, which hires professionals without an employment relationship. On Tuesday, the obstetric emergency ended up being closed, according to the hospital, due to “professionals contaminated by Covid and difficulties to complete the composition on the scale”. The dismissed doctors, however, allege that there was no infection in the maternity ward, and that the reason for the closure was simply the difficulty of providing a complete team with the company.

Doctor Rui Soares Silveira, who worked as supervisor of the maternity and on-call duty, worked for 35 years in the Santa Casa sector. On Tuesday, he was called to appear in the administrative sector, where he was fired. “I thought it was a one-off thing, but it was for everyone. They made a massive layoff, every 10 minutes, starting at 7:30 am”, he says. According to him, most professionals were dismissed between Tuesday and Wednesday, and those on vacation and leave will be fired when they return. “They claimed that, for the maternity hospital to have any return, they would have to cut costs, and then they cut costs by dismissing the entire staff”, he says.

The changes at the hospital, says Silveira, began about a month ago, when the company Promed was hired to cover shifts, which always worked with four people during the day and three at night. According to the former supervisor, on January 1st, the service only worked with professionals hired by Santa Casa, as the company could not find doctors for the duty. Also according to him, when Promed started operating at the site, the institution’s board assured that there would be a mix, with half of the service working with the existing team and the other half outsourced. “I believe that my resignation would have been under way for a while, not least because I had a supervisory position, but the rest of the group took it completely by surprise. Also because, at one of these meetings, he was asked if there was a possibility of having layoffs and the answer was no.”

One of the dismissed doctors, who preferred not to be identified, reports that, right after the layoffs, there was already difficulty in closing the work schedule. According to her, the company sent messages in a WhatsApp group offering 12-hour obstetric shifts for R$1,800, but it couldn’t find enough professionals. “They closed the maternity hospital and put out a statement saying it was closed by infected people to Covid, but not really. It was closed because they simply fired people and they didn’t have a back-up project”, he says.

Union regrets “pejotization” in Santa Casa

The “pejotization”, as this type of practice is called – referring to the PJ, of legal entity – has occurred in hospitals throughout Brazil, according to the director of the obstetrics nucleus of the Medical Union of Rio Grande do Sul (Simers), Márcia Barbosa . “It is a trend, for reasons of cost, however, it is cheap that is expensive”, he says. In the case of Santa Casa, he says, a service that is considered a reference is lost. “All of a sudden, a very good, exemplary structure was dismantled and doctors came in who don’t even know Santa Casa, who don’t have links, don’t know the routines that have been traced over many years and studies,” he explains.

The Simers director also claims that the hiring made by this type of company usually generates problems in closing shifts due to the difficulty of having professionals who do not have an employment relationship. She also regrets that Santa Casa is making massive layoffs next to the opening of the Nora Teixeira Hospital, scheduled for the second semester, with a new maternity hospital. The construction was made possible in large part by donations from the couple Alexandre Grendene and Nora Teixeira and is being considered a milestone for the institution.

Hospital explains dismissal

contacted by People’s Mail, Santa Casa de Misericórdia stated that all measures aim to ensure quality and safety of care for patients. Check out the full note below:

“All decisions made by the management of Santa Casa are focused on ensuring the quality and safety of their patients. In view of the revision of the contract modality, the institution carried out on Tuesday (4/1) the dismissal of 22 obstetricians, who were replaced on the same day by a new team, with a new contract format, legal relationship and who will be responsible for maintaining the services normally.

On the first day of the new team, two other situations impacted the attendances: the first, determining the reduction in attendance, was the overcrowding of the Neonatal ICU; the second situation involved the reduction of staff due to the prior identification of two professionals contaminated with Covid-19. With that, the entrance of patients had to be restricted, being carried out only the care of serious and urgent patients. This Wednesday, the Neonatal ICU remains overcrowded, which requires the maintenance of the restriction, but the team of professionals has been replaced and continues to provide all the necessary care”.



