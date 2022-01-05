Santos does not stop at Venuto and 2 more attackers enter in “cleaning” of 2022; cast will be revamped

O Peixe has been promoting a cleanup in Fábio Carille’s group and intends to count only on athletes who are in the plans

In recent days, the saints forwarded an agreement for the termination of Lucas Venuto, which arrived in 2019 under the endorsement of Sampaoli and never took hold. He was even on loan, but he didn’t get many chances and ran out of space. Your output, according to the “The Tribune”, represents savings of R$ 1.8 million in 2022. The Guarani, of the Series B, appears as a probable destination.

Before closing with Peixe, Venuto was at the Vancouver Whitecaps, from MLS. At the time, the striker signed a three-year contract in the management of José Carlos Peres, with a salary of R$ 150,000/month. In addition to not falling on Sampaoli’s favor, Lucas also failed to convince Cuca, Jesualdo and other coaches. He will leave Santos with only 8 participations.

Rueda continues with the intention of “cleaning up” the cast and promoting a reformulation in the group. So far, the following have been released/negotiated:

Jean Mota

Diego Tardelli

For

Danilo Boza

Jandrei

Wagner Leonardo

THE “GE.com”, at dawn this Wednesday (5), informed that two other names are on the way out: rodrigão and Bruno Marques. The latter, incidentally, became one of the last options of the entire cast and could act in Europe. Lecca de Camargo, a businessman who takes care of his career, is already on the continent and is looking for proposals. The medallion, on the other hand, will be released.

Rodrigão only has a contract until May and is no longer part of Carille’s plans. Today, the board’s “plan A” is to renew with Marcos Leonardo, according to Dracena: “Anything can happen. My thought is that Santos has been in situations of losing players for a long time, and we have to put a stop to it. Santos may even lose players, but that until a certain point”, he said.