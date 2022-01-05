Santos makes a “daring” proposal and awaits a response from Ricardo Goulart – 01/04/2022

Santos presented a proposal to Ricardo Goulart this week and is waiting for the attacking midfielder’s response in the coming days.

Fish’s interest in the player was initially published by GE and confirmed by UOL Sport. The Santos offer includes a fixed salary and variable marketing actions.

Santos offers what would be the club’s highest salary and wants Goulart as a poster boy for token sales. The 30-year-old player would receive part of the profit from these shares to increase their pay.

Ricardo Goulart earned a millionaire salary in Chinese football and agreed to reduce the value to play for Peixe. Even so, the call is high for the club’s situation. The idea then was to try to convince him through a financial project. The negotiations are headed by the executive Edu Dracena.

Goulart has been without a club since November, when he split from Guanghzou (CHI). His last match was in August and he would take advantage of the pre-season to physically recondition himself. Last season, he scored seven goals in 13 games for the Chinese Superliga.

Ricardo Goulart negotiated with Fluminense recently, but the Rio club withdrew from the contract at the end of December. His last visit to Brazil was at Palmeiras, in 2019. For Cruzeiro, he was two-time Brazilian champion in 2013 and 2014 and was called up for the Brazilian team.