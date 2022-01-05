São Paulo confirms interest in Douglas Costa, but will only do business with one condition

Statement by the president of São Paulo, in an interview at Jogo Aberto, on TV Bandeirantes, about Douglas Costa:

“About Douglas Costa: he is a wonderful player. I have an excellent relationship with Romildo, so much so that we made moves, two players arrived from Grêmio and two from here went to Grêmio. Douglas is an excellent player, but he needs to settle his situation with Grêmio first. We don’t cross any clubs, and if he decides to stay at the Grêmio, we won’t mess with it. But if he leaves, let’s talk.”

For those who don’t know, São Paulo has a sponsor, who agreed to come in as an investor in hiring Douglas. They accept to pay the salary and use his image in Morumbi. But it’s just the salary. It has no counterpart. And that’s where the problem lies.

I say this because president Romildo declared last Sunday, in an interview with Rádio Gaúcha, that he will not terminate with Douglas.

Two weeks ago, Dénis Abrahão spoke the following on Rádio Guaíba:

“We have to build something interesting and smart for the parties. We are not going to terminate the contract, he is an excellent player.”

In other words, at least for the time being, Douglas is still a Grêmio athlete. The question is whether he will accept to reorganize the monthly salary as the management is proposing for those who earn more. Everyone will continue to win, but it will be extended.