Sarah Andrade appears in a padded bikini and almost shows too much

Opening sensuality, ex-BBB Sarah Andrade left her followers drooling this Monday night (3rd).

She exhibited a series of photos, showing all her beauty and fitness, while soaking up the sun at the pool. On top of a colored buoy, the ex-competitor appeared with a pink bathing suit beyond unusual.

With a huge slit, the look of Sarah Andrade in short showed the cracking abdomen of the famous woman. This generated raves and the audience was in awe. In the caption of the photos, where it shows the shapely and curved legs. The famous one, who appeared with loose locks, reflected on the vicissitudes. “My soul knows that to live is to surrender!” declared the girl.

Still on Sarah Andrade

Apart from praise, admirers and friends clamored in this way for ex-BBB Sarah Andrade to enjoy the year she was born in an intense way. The photos shared on the young lady’s page were taken on a trip to São Miguel do Gostoso, in Rio Grande do Norte. Place where celebrities scored to enjoy the New Year.

In the comments, Sarah Andrade’s audience opined that way. “This bikini is just wonderful. You are beautiful”, commented one. “You are all our little love we love you until the end”, declared thus being another. “Wonderful moms we love you so much,” said a third in addition. “He heard my requests perfect, he was rooting for a photo in a bikini”, commented certainly one more.