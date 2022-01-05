SC Investigates 9 Suspected Cases of Simultaneous Influenza and Coronavirus Infection, Says Dive | Santa Catarina

The Santa Catarina Health Department investigates nine suspected cases of “flurone” , simultaneous infection of a person by Covid-19 and by the influenza virus, the flu, informed the Board of Epidemiological Surveillance (Dive) this Tuesday afternoon (4). So far, there are no confirmed cases in the state.

Suspicions of infection were identified by the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen). Samples were sent to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) in Rio de Janeiro, a national reference laboratory for Santa Catarina. She will be responsible for confirming or discarding cases.

Dive warned that the two viruses circulate in Santa Catarina.

As the two viruses are respiratory, Dive stated that the prevention measures are the same to avoid contamination by the two organisms:

use of mask indoors and crowded environments

indoors and crowded environments frequent hand hygiene with soap and water or gel alcohol

with soap and water or gel alcohol distance Social

Social if the person has respiratory symptoms, should be in isolation

ventilate the environments

The Department of Health of Santa Catarina clarifies that Covid-19 flurone and flu can occur whenever there is a simultaneous infection of a person by any variant of the coronavirus, with any subtyping of the influenza virus.

Queues at health facilities

The investigation of suspected cases takes place amid queues at health facilities in tourist cities on the coast, such as Balneário Camboriú, Florianópolis and Barra Velha.

The high demand of residents and tourists to health centers has caused queues and complaints about the delay in care by patients. In the capital, there are reports of people who spent up to 24 hours waiting. Both in Florianópolis and in Barra Velha, people were caught lying on the ground while waiting.

Balneário Camboriú also registered an increase in the demand for health facilities, after New Year’s Eve. The city government estimates that almost a million people have watched the fireworks show at Praia Central, whether on the sand strip itself, or on Avenida Atlântica, in front of the waterfront, or in nearby buildings.

“Balneário Camboriú is a tourist city. Usually there is already a significant increase in urgent and emergency doors. With Influenza circulating, there are more people looking for care,” said the municipal Health Secretary, Leila Crocomo.

Infected health professionals

The increase in Covid-19 cases among professionals at a health unit in Florianópolis is being investigated by the Health Department of the Capital. According to the secretary of the folder, Carlos Alberto Justo da Silva, at least four workers who work in the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) in the South are in isolation.

“It is too early to talk about an outbreak, because we need to find out if the contamination occurred inside the unit or if it came from outside. Therefore, we are investigating,” he told g1.

On-site appointments occur normally, informed the folder, with uncontaminated professionals.

In the second (3), Dive confirmed that there are 54 confirmed cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus in Santa Catarina. On Thursday (30), the agency had informed that there is community transmission of the virus in the state.

Dive highlighted that the vaccines are effective against the omicron variant, especially with the complete vaccine schedule. The agency emphasizes that it is important that the population is immunized with two doses or a single dose, and receive the booster dose.

What is the omicron variant?

On November 26, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified B.1.1.529 as a concern variant and chose the name “omicron”. With this classification, the new variant was placed in the same group of versions of the coronavirus that already impacted the progression of the pandemic: alpha, beta, gamma and delta.

The omicron is considered of concern as it has 50 mutations, with more than 30 being in the “spike” protein (the “key” the virus uses to enter cells and which is the target of most Covid-19 vaccines).

