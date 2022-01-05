scientists detect new variant with 46 mutations in France
Abhishek Pratap
The Mediterranean Institute of Infection at the University Hospital Center (IHU) has identified a new variant in France. Named B.1.640.2., the strain has 46 mutations and only 12 cases have been detected so far in the country.
The new mutation was described in an article published on the medRxiv platform in a pre-print version, which still needs to be peer reviewed on December 10, 2021. Scientists say, however, that the discovery is not a cause for alarm, as even now the new variant shows no signs that it is more dangerous than the other strains of the virus.
A pool of 12 B.1.640.2 cases has been confirmed near the Marseilles area of southern France. Scientists define the new variant as an “atypical combination” with 46 mutations and 37 deletions.
“We actually have several cases of this new variant in the geographical area of Marseilles. We call it the IHU variant. Two new genomes have just been introduced”, wrote Professor Philippe Colson, head of the department that discovered the strain.
According to the article, the first case was a fully vaccinated man who had returned in November from a trip to Cameroon, Africa. He reportedly had only mild respiratory symptoms.
New Variant Mutations
Laboratory tests showed that the new variant has the E484K mutations, which makes the virus more resistant to vaccines, and the N501Y, originally discovered in the Alpha variant, associated with greater transmissibility. Scientists say it is too early to speculate on the virological, epidemiological or clinical characteristics of the variant.
“The finding shows, once again, the unpredictability of the appearance of new variants of Sars-CoV-2 and their introduction from abroad”, the authors of the research noted.
Learn more about the Ômicron strain
First detected in South Africa, the Ômicron variant has been classified by WHO as of concernAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
This is because the change has about 50 mutations, more than the other variants identified so far.Getty Images
According to the WHO, Ômicron is more resistant to vaccines available in the world against other variants and spreads fasterPeter Dazeley/ Getty Images
Body pain, headache, fatigue, night sweats, a sore throat and elevated heart rate in children are some of the symptoms identified by researchers in infected people.Uwe Krejci/ Getty Images
Regarding the virulence of Ômicron, data are limited, but suggest that it may be less severe than Delta, for examplepixabay
The emergence of the variant is also unknown for scientists. Therefore, researchers consider three theories for the development of the virusGetty Images
The first is that the variant began development in the mid-2020s, in an undertested population, and has only now accumulated enough mutations to become more transmissible.Getty Images
The second is that Ômicron emergence may be linked to untreated HIV. The third, and less likely, is that the coronavirus would have infected an animal, if it developed in it and returned to infect a humanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
Anyway, genetic sequencing shows that Ômicron did not develop from any of the more common variants, as the new strain does not have mutations similar to Alpha, Beta, Gamma or DeltaAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
Afraid of a new wave, countries have tightened restrictions to contain the advance of the new variant
According to a WHO document, Ômicron is in circulation in 110 countries. In South Africa, it is spreading faster than the Delta variant, whose circulation in the country is low
Even in countries where the number of people vaccinated is high, such as the United Kingdom, the new mutation is rapidly gaining groundWalrus Images/ Getty Images
In Brazil, 32 cases were registered, according to a balance released at the end of December by the Ministry of HealthWalrus Images/ Getty Images
Because of the variant’s ability to spread, the WHO advises that people get vaccinated with all the necessary doses, correctly use protective masks and keep their hands cleanAndriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images
The entity also emphasizes the importance of avoiding agglomerations and recommends that well-ventilated environments be preferredJuFagundes/ Getty Images