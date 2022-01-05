scientists detect new variant with 46 mutations in France

The Mediterranean Institute of Infection at the University Hospital Center (IHU) has identified a new variant in France. Named B.1.640.2., the strain has 46 mutations and only 12 cases have been detected so far in the country.

The new mutation was described in an article published on the medRxiv platform in a pre-print version, which still needs to be peer reviewed on December 10, 2021. Scientists say, however, that the discovery is not a cause for alarm, as even now the new variant shows no signs that it is more dangerous than the other strains of the virus.

A pool of 12 B.1.640.2 cases has been confirmed near the Marseilles area of ​​southern France. Scientists define the new variant as an “atypical combination” with 46 mutations and 37 deletions.

“We actually have several cases of this new variant in the geographical area of ​​Marseilles. We call it the IHU variant. Two new genomes have just been introduced”, wrote Professor Philippe Colson, head of the department that discovered the strain.

According to the article, the first case was a fully vaccinated man who had returned in November from a trip to Cameroon, Africa. He reportedly had only mild respiratory symptoms.

New Variant Mutations

Laboratory tests showed that the new variant has the E484K mutations, which makes the virus more resistant to vaccines, and the N501Y, originally discovered in the Alpha variant, associated with greater transmissibility. Scientists say it is too early to speculate on the virological, epidemiological or clinical characteristics of the variant.

“The finding shows, once again, the unpredictability of the appearance of new variants of Sars-CoV-2 and their introduction from abroad”, the authors of the research noted.

