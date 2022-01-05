See How Much Warren Buffett Earned With Apple Worth $3 Trillion | Companies

News that Apple became the first US company to reach a market cap of $3 trillion on Monday is set to turn into one of the most successful investments ever made by Warren Buffett in the last times. The bid to buy shares in the technology giant, considered out of the ordinary by market analysts, could yield gains of over US$ 120 billion.

Known as the “Omaha of Omaha”, the investor has shown different aversions to technology stocks over time. However, in 2016, the Berkshire Hathaway, his company that encompasses the assets of 60 companies, including insurance company Geico and battery maker Duracell, has begun buying shares in Apple.

By mid-2018, the conglomerate had a 5% stake in the iPhone maker, a stake that cost $36 billion. Fast-forward to 2022 and Apple’s investment is now estimated at $160 billion.

“Without a doubt, it’s one of the strongest investments Berkshire has made in the last decade,” said JShanahan loves, Berkshire analyst at Edward Jones, for the American CNBC website.

Berkshire’s stake in Apple represents more than 40% of its equity portfolio, according to calculations by InsiderScore.com. That’s because in addition to the valuation of the giant Apple’s shares – which has more than tripled since March 2020 – the conglomerate has enjoyed regular dividends, averaging around $775 million annually.

Since 2018, Berkshire has slightly reduced its stake in Apple, with the conglomerate pocketing $11 billion by 2020. However, because of Apple’s buyback programs, which have shrunk the number of its outstanding shares, Berkshire’s overall stake in the technology company really increased. “Berkshire’s investment in Apple vividly illustrates the power of buybacks,” the conglomerate said in its 2020 annual report.

The profitable venture on account of these substantial payments makes Berkshire Apple’s largest shareholder, outside of index providers and exchange-traded funds. A great result for what Berkshire has claimed to be its “third biggest business” after its interests in insurance and rail. “I don’t think of Apple as an action. I think of it as our third business,” Buffett said in an interview with CNBC in February 2020. The investor has also previously said that the iPhone is a “sticky” product that keeps people within the company’s ecosystem.

The investment in the tech giant played a crucial role in helping the conglomerate weather the covid-19 crisis in 2020, when other pillars of its business, including insurance and energy, took a major hit.