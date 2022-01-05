see how much you will pay to watch Flamengo

The 2022 Carioca Championship is approaching its beginning. Current three-time champion, Flamengo will seek its fourth championship and in order to watch the Mais Querido in this battle, the rubro-negro fans already know how much they will have to pay to accompany the club in all the matches of the tournament.

In a note on Twitter, Cariocão’s profile launched the State’s PPV. On open TV, one game per round will be broadcast on Record. In addition, Net, SKY and Vivo continue to show the most “charming” championship in the country on closed TV.

Read also: Piris da Motta awakens the interest of the club that will compete in Libertadores

Read below the note on the Carioca broadcast

”Cariocão Play, Cariocão’s OTT application, the State Championship with the greatest reach of the public in the whole country, will be launched by FERJ with the widest and most democratic distribution of Brazilian football. In addition to the closed TV operators Net, SKY and Vivo, which were already Cariocão’s partners in 2021, the 78 games of the 2022 competition will be distributed through the clubs’ relationship platforms, in Cariocão Play, in communication portals and in various services of OTT.

The subscription to the PPV service will be available to fans from January 10th. The price to watch all games will be R$129.90, with monthly fees starting at R$49.90. The single game during the Guanabara Cup will cost R$29.90. One of the new features will be a 10% discount for fan members who are in good standing with their clubs.

In 2022, with Cariocão Play, fans will have a unique and unprecedented experience. There will be up to six different types of transmissions during the games: Botafogo TV, Fla TV, FluTV, Vasco TV, a transmission with neutral narration and another aimed at those who enjoy real-time statistics. The technology embedded in Cariocão Play’s OTT application allows it to be accessed, at any time, through smartphones, tablets, computers and SmarTV receivers.

With Cariocão Play, the clubs participating in the 2022 Carioca Championship will increase the percentage of participation in the final price paid by each fan.”

Yago Martins on twitter and Instagram

Be our supporter and contribute to the improvement of MRN.