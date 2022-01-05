See how much your car’s IPVA will be in 2022 and if it’s better to pay the tax in cash or in installments

Do you want to know how much will be the IPVA of your car in this year of 2022? The Detran-PE website already provides the values, just click here and fill in the field on the tab “vehicle” with the license plate. Afterwards, by clicking on “consult debits” it is possible to consult the license fees and also generate the slips. The driver can also wait to receive the payment slip at home.

The 2022 licensing payment schedule starts on February 9, the expiration date of the single fee and also the first installment for those who opted for payment in three installments. This date is valid for cars with license plates ending in 1 and 2. See the complete table below.

Payment varies depending on the end of the vehicle’s license plate – Disclosure/Detran

The novelty this year is that motorcycle owners who participated, last year, in the state government program that gave amnesty to past licensing debts will have different dates. For these, the 2022 license expires in the last quarter of the year, regardless of the final license plate number, and according to the following schedule: First installment or single quota on 10/31/2022; 2nd. installment 11/30/2022 and 3rd. installment on 12/28/2022.

VARIATION

The Motor Vehicle Property Tax (IPVA) is just one of the licensing components, which also includes firefighters and licensing fees, in addition to overdue traffic fines. In 2022, for the second consecutive year, owners will not need to pay the DPVAT, also known as Mandatory Insurance, but this does not necessarily mean that licensing will be cheaper. On the contrary. The trend is to pay a higher amount this year.

The main component of the licensing, the IPVA, is based on the FIPE table (prepared by the Economic Research Institute Foundation) and which serves as a pricing parameter for the new and used vehicle market. As the used car rose a lot in price in 2021, due to the lack of new cars at dealerships, the tax went up with it. The upward variation in value is not fixed, it depends on various factors such as vehicle model, version and year of manufacture.

Systems analyst Dénis da Silva Carvalho already had information that his car, a Volkswagen Fox year 2018, which was quoted at R$ 43,135 in January 2021, jumped in the evaluation to R$ 54,521 in January this year. When consulting the Detran-PE website, he discovered that, due to the model’s valuation, he will have to pay R$ 245.71 more for this year’s licensing, an increase of around 20%. “The license last year cost BRL 1,228.01 and now in 2022 it will be BRL 1,473.72, already with a 7% discount on a single quota,” said the analyst.

IN CASH OR IN INSTALLMENTS?

According to personal finance consultant Leandro Trajano, the decision to pay the vehicle license in cash or in installments must take into account the person’s financial availability. “If there is a good financial reserve, it is interesting to take the value of the reservation and make payment in cash, so that you can take advantage of the 7% discount. Afterwards, you can recompose the reservation. But if the person has a financial reserve small or has no reserve at all, so it’s better to pay the tribute in installments”, he teaches. Trajano also advises taking into account the dividends paid by the investment, if the money is invested. “Obviously, if the money in the reserve is invested and yielding less than 7% a year, it is more business to embezzle the reserve a little bit and pay for the licensing in cash”, explains Trajano.

Many people do not know, but it is possible to divide the amount of IPVA and other fees, and even fines, in up to 18 installments on your credit card. Seven companies accredited by Detran-PE offer this type of service in person at the headquarters of the transit agency (Estrada do Barbalho, 889, Bairro da Iputinga, Recife). It is also possible to do the process completely online. Eight companies are enabled for this service. See the list of companies accredited by Detran-PE to pay credit card debt in installments by clicking here.

CARE

Detran-PE informs that the payment approved via credit card allows the immediate regularization of the vehicle’s status, but warns that fines registered in active debt, installments registered in administrative collection, vehicle debts cannot be paid in installments on the credit card licensed in other states, and also the fines imposed by other tax authorities that do not authorize the payment of installments or collection through credit or debit cards.

It is also important that the owner informs in advance about the interest and other charges charged by the service providers, in order to assess whether this option is worth it.