see list of most anticipated models for 2022

Electric vehicles are already being seen with some frequency in Brazil. Above all, this presence is more common in big cities. However, the still restricted infrastructure and the high price limit sales. Thus, the Nissan Leaf, the most popular 100% electric model in the country, had only 439 units sold in 2021. For comparison, Fiat Strada, which led the top of the ranking, totaled more than 100,000 sales in the same period. In any case, the release schedule for 2022 is intense.

This is because since January 1st, the new vehicle emission control rules have been in effect. Thus, several brands are preparing to debut in the segment in the country. Others, in turn, will expand the offer of electrified products. THE Car Journal listed some of the news that are already confirmed for the Brazilian market. Check out:

Volkswagen ID.3

Volkswagen/Disclosure

Our list starts with a model that promises to revolutionize the electrified vehicle segment in Brazil. Scheduled for its debut between the end of this year and the beginning of 2023, the Volkswagen ID.3 is a hatch. The model, which in other markets is relatively affordable, promises to be a kind of “people’s new car”.

The ID.3 has 58 kWh batteries under the floor. As with other electric cars, this improves the use of internal space and, also, stability, thanks to the lower center of gravity. Positioned transversely and on the rear axle, the engine has power equivalent to 204 hp. The torque is around 31.6 mkgf. According to Volkswagen, the autonomy is up to 426 km on the WLTP cycle.

Volkswagen ID.4

Volkswagen/Disclosure

However, VW’s plans don’t stop there. After ID.3, SUV ID.4 will come. With the same 100% electric hatchback engine, the model should compete with BMW i3, Volvo XC40 and company. The platform of the two models is MEB, aimed at electric vehicles. The ID.4 has features like three-zone air conditioning and a 12-inch screen media center.

Renault Kwid ZE

Dacia/Disclosure

In any case, in terms of popularity, the electric that could become the most sold in Brazil is the Renault Kwid ZE. Confirmed for 2022, it should be the most affordable car on the market. It is the electric version of the subcompact well known to Brazilians. At the moment, the cheapest electric vehicle in the country is the JAC E-JS1. Imported from China, the JAC hatch has a suggested price of R$164,900.

By the way, the Kwid ZE will also come to Brazil imported from China. However, it should have some visual differences compared to the Renault sold in the Chinese market. However, the electric motor, which generates 44 hp of power and 12.1 mkgf of torque, does not change. According to the brand, the cart reaches 104 km/h and has a range of around 200 km. Batteries are 27.4 kWh.

Volvo C40 Recharge

Volvo/Disclosure

Another novelty that will arrive in Brazil at the beginning of 2022 is the Volvo C40 Recharge. The coupe-style SUV will be Volvo’s second 100% electric model to land in the country. The first was the XC40 Recharge Pure Electric.

In this sense, except for the look of the “B” column towards the back, the newcomer is the same as the model launched in Brazil in 2021. Therefore, it also has two electric motors, one on each axis. In total, the power is 408 hp and the torque is 67.3 mkgf. To accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h, the Volvo model needs just 4.7 seconds. As in the “brother”, the autonomy reaches 420 km. The merit is the 78 kWh batteries.

Chevrolet Bolt EV

Chevrolet/Disclosure

From GM, the highlight is the renewed Bolt EV. The model, by the way, has not arrived yet because of a delay caused by the lack of chips and a recall due to the risk of fire. In August, GM opened pre-sales of 20 units of the model in Brazil. Although the suggested price was R$ 317 thousand, or R$ 50 thousand more than the predecessor, the lot sold out in 24 hours.

According to the brand, these units would be delivered in September 2021. However, with the delay in production, the new deadline is until the end of the first quarter of 2022. The Bolt EV brings more equipment and an update in the look. Thus, the front grille, headlights, taillights, cabin and even the wheels were redesigned. However, the electric motor, which generates the equivalent of 203 hp of power and 36.7 mkgf of torque, was retained.

In Brazil, buyers of the first 20 Bolts won wallbox chargers installed. Finally, these owners are entitled to the OnStar connectivity service. As well as a free year of native wifi and Protect & Connect package. The Bolt EUV, as the SUV version of the model is called, should land in the country by the end of 2022.

