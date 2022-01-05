See photo of the asteroid that approached Earth on Sunday (2)

Asteroid 2021 YK approached Earth this weekend. On Sunday (2), the space rock made its closest approach and was about 188 thousand km from our planet (the equivalent of 49% of the distance between the Earth and the Moon) at 1:03 pm, Brasília time. Despite the short distance in astronomical terms, the passage of the rock did not present a collision risk.

Astronomers from the Virtual Telescope project used the Elena robotic telescope to record the object on Saturday (2). They took a 120-second remote exposure and tracked the asteroid’s apparent movement. The result is the photo you can see below, which shows it indicated by an arrow.

Asteroid 2021 YK recorded by members of the Virtual Telescope. The object appears in the center of the image (Image: Playback/Virtual Telescope)

At the time of the photo, the rock was about 570,000 km from Earth. As the image was taken with the telescope following the movement of the asteroid, the stars in the background appeared as bright trails, while the 2021 YK was recorded as a bright, sharp dot in the middle of the image. The asteroid was discovered in December 2021 by the Mt. Lemmon study and is between 8.7 m and 19 m.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

It is considered a near-Earth object (“NEO”), meaning it has an orbit approaching that of Earth. These objects are monitored daily through observations and orbital calculations, which allows us to know their trajectories with great precision. In the case of the 2021 YK, data from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) indicate that there is no risk of collision in the near future.

So far, there are 28,000 confirmed NEOs, and this total continues to grow daily. You can explore familiar objects using NASA’s Eyes on Asteroids tool. It is an application updated twice a day, which allows you to view them and find information about them.

Source: Virtual Telescope; Via: The Sky Live