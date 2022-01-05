see probable Verdão lineup and where to watch the match for Copinha

Pointed out as one of the main favorites for the São Paulo Junior Cup title, largely due to the fifth consecutive win in the São Paulo Under-20 Championship in December, Palmeiras makes its debut this Wednesday (5) afternoon, in Diadema, against o Assú (RN), by Group 28 of the main youth competition in the country.







The Under-20 Palmeiras conquered the Paulistão in the category for the fifth consecutive time (Photo: Fábio Menotti) Photo: Throw!

With a victorious base thanks to five state titles in a row in the category and practically formed because of the chances they won with coach Abel Ferreira in the professional team, Verdão fights to end the uncomfortable taboo of never having won the Copinha.

The only problem for this duel in the opening match of the fight for the unprecedented title will be the absence of the team’s captain, defensive midfielder Pedro Bicalho, who tested positive for Covid-19 and is expected to lose all three games in the group stage.

PALM TREES X ASSÚ-RN

Place: Jose Batista Pereira Fernandes Municipal Stadium, Diadema (SP)

Date and Time: January 5, 2022, at 3:15 pm (DF)

Referee: Pablo Rodrigo Soares de Oliveira

Assistants: Leandro Matos Feitosa and Amanda Pinto Matias

Where to follow: SportTV

PALM TREES

Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas (Talisca) and Ian; Fabinho, Thiago (Endrick) and Gabriel Silva; Giovani (Kevin), Vanderlan (Lucas Sena) and Vitor Hugo.

Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes