see the numbers drawn this tuesday

2 hours ago

THE Box this Tuesday (04) the contest 550 of the Lucky day. The prize for this draw is R$700 thousand for whoever hits all the numbers. The draw took place on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo.

Lucky Day 550 Result

27, 08, 16, 28, 18, 05, 23

Lucky Month: 04 – April

Players in this lottery win cash prizes for four, five, six and seven hits, in addition to the lucky month.

How to play on Lucky Day?

Lucky Day is the lottery where you bet your lucky numbers. Choose from 7 to 15 numbers out of the 31 available plus 1 “Lucky Month”. Seven numbers and one “Lucky Month” are drawn per contest. Just like almost all Caixa lotteries, Surpresinha is available for this game, which chooses the dozens randomly and automatically. It is also possible to opt for Teimosinha, which repeats the same game for 3, 6, 9 or 12 consecutive contests.

Drawings are held on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 8pm. The minimum bet amount, of 7 numbers, is R$ 2. The bettor can choose to bet up to 15 tens, respecting the following scale of values:

Number of numbersbet amount
8 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthU.S. $ 16,00
9 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 72.00
10 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 240.00
11 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 660.00
12 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 1,584.00
13 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 3,432.00
14 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 6,864.00
15 numbers + 1 Lucky MonthBRL 12,870.00

