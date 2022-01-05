see what you can buy with BRL 13.5 million from the winning jackpot in Campinas

How much does it yield and what to buy with R$ 13,504,454.55? The value refers to each of the 14 shares from the pool of Campinas (SP), which took half of the award from Mega-Sena of Virada 2021.

The other part of the Mega da Virada value is a simple bet on Cabo Frio (RJ). The sum amounts to BRL 189 million.

Economist Roberto Brito de Carvalho, at the request of g1, helped to assemble a list of references on what to do with the money. According to Caixa Econômica, until the beginning of the morning of this Tuesday (4), three of the 14 lucky ones from Campinas have already withdrawn the prize. The deadline is 90 days.

Performance

According to Brito de Carvalho, the application of the value of a quota in savings yields approximately R$ 75,000 per month.

“Higher risk investments could promote income of up to R$ 400 thousand per month, if volatilities are favorable. Equity fund or investments in papers in the international market.”

Minimum wage

Evaluated from the perspective of the new minimum wage of R$1,212, the premium for each quota allows us to calculate the almost millenary time to reach the value: 928 years until reaching R$13.5 million.

what can you buy

The prize of each share allows the purchase of 1,777 iPhone 13, 128 GB version. The device is “top of the line” and costs R$ 7,599 on the Apple website.

With the prize, the winner can still buy 182 units of Onix. The reference price is R$73,890 on the Chevrolet automaker’s website.