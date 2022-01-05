See which are the 10 countries with the highest minimum wages in the world

Brazil ranked 2nd compared to other OECD countries

Survey was carried out by the CupomValido platform

Australia tops the list, with a salary of (BRL 72.63 per hour

A survey carried out by the CupomValido platform, which used data from the OECD (Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) and the World Bank, listed the countries in terms of minimum wages.

The survey converted all dollar wages to terms of comparison, divided by hour and adjusted to match purchasing power parity.

The 10 countries, members of the OECD, with the best wage floors are

Australia – US$12.9 (BRL72.63) Luxembourg – US$12.6 (R$70.94) France – US$ 12.2 (BRL 68.68) Germany – US$ 12.0 (BRL $67.56) New Zealand – US$11.8 (R$66.43) Netherlands – US$11.3 (R$63.62) Belgium – US$ 11.2 (BRL 63.05) United Kingdom – US$ 11.1 (BRL 62.49) Canada – US$ 10.5 (BRL 59.11) Ireland – US$ 10.3 (BRL 57.99)

A fact that the survey also revealed was that Brazil has the 2nd worst minimum wage among the countries of South America, with a converted salary of US$ 213.17 per month. The last position is occupied by Venezuela, where the 7,000 bolivars of the monthly minimum wage are equivalent to US$1.74 (R$9.79).

The ranking of our neighbors was headed by Chile, with US$438 (R$2,466), followed by Uruguay with US$421 (R$2,370) and Ecuador with US$400 (R$2,252). After that come Paraguay, with US$330 (R$1,858), Bolivia, with US$313 (R$1,762), Argentina with US$298 (R$1,677), Colombia with US$242 (R$1,362) and Peru with US$227 (R$1,278).

Australia and working time

Despite having a minimum wage almost 6 times higher than the Brazilian, Australians work fewer hours than Brazilians. Outside there are an average of 38 hours worked a week, while here it is 39.6.

The difference is even greater when one considers that the rest of the time worked in Brazil does not translate into free time. According to the survey, the time spent on transport to the workplace affects the routine of Brazilian workers.

The average free time in OECD countries is 15 hours a day, while Brazilians have 14.6 hours, reserved for eating, sleeping and socializing.