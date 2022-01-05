Seer makes new forecast, reinforcement and more: news from Palmeiras

Credit: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images | Reproduction/ Guangzhou Evergrande | Buddha Mendes/Getty Images

Aiming to keep Palmeiras people informed with the main facts of Palmeiras, Torcedores.com returns with a daily summary of Verdão news this Tuesday (4).

Check out the main news from Verdão this Tuesday (4):

Contract forwarded

Going through a reformulation in its squad, Palmeiras has already announced three reinforcements and one more is very close to closing with another one. It is right-back Giovanni González, 27, who was at Peñarol, in Uruguay.

Reinforcement to base

Thinking about the future, Alviverde agreed to hire a promising talent in Brazilian football. This is left-back Marcus Vinnicius, aged 14, who was in Goiás.

Ex-Flemish in crosshairs

A club since terminating his contract with Guangzhou Evergrande, 28-year-old forward Fernandinho may return to Brazilian football this year. According to the website ‘ÉGOOL’, three clubs from Brasileirão would be interested in hiring the player, including Palmeiras.

New Worlds Prediction

“Palmeiras will go through some internal fights, due to differences. The technician may not continue. Palmeiras will arrive in a very tumultuous way. You need to have your feet on the ground. You will need to overcome a lot. The preparation is in the management’s hands”, said Robério de Ogum, one of the main visionaries in Brazil and who is marked in football, to UOL Esporte.

Decision on Lucas Lima

Verdão has decided that Lucas Lima will not be rejoining the squad this season and should be traded again. The midfielder is in his last year of contract with Alviverde, which will not be renewed.

Decision on Coutinho

With a desire to return to Brazilian football this year, Coutinho had his name speculated at Palmeiras. However, according to journalist Diego Iwata, from UOL Esporte, the player was not even a subject in the backstage of the Palestinian leadership and will not come to Verdão.

READ TOO:

10 shirt purchased, hiring an argentinian goal scorer, defined exit and more: the latest news from Palmeiras

World Cup Champion, Palmeiras at the World Cup, Flamengo, Corinthians and more: the predictions of football seers in 2022

Seer makes surprising predictions for Neymar in 2022

Mercado da Bola: Meia stands out at the base and is purchased by Palmeiras

Ball market: Flamengo tries to sign Inter Milan full-back

Palmeiras and Flamengo compete for striker, Atlético targets defenders and news about Coutinho and Marcelo: the latest in the ball market

Ball market: Former Flamengo, striker is targeted by Palmeiras and 2 other Serie A clubs

Ball market: Former Real Madrid striker negotiated and almost came to play for Flamengo