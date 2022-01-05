selection of the most valuable has only Vinicius Jr. as a Brazilian and ‘leadership’ divided between Bayern, City and Dortmund; see the bundle

Abhishek Pratap 3 hours ago Sports Comments Off on selection of the most valuable has only Vinicius Jr. as a Brazilian and ‘leadership’ divided between Bayern, City and Dortmund; see the bundle 6 Views

Study was published by CIES Football Observatory this Wednesday (5)

THE CIES Football Observatory published this Wednesday (5) a study on the most valuable players in the world. And only one Brazilian was part of the selection of the top 11 by position: Vinicius Jr.

THE ESPN.com.br he built the team in 4-3-3, with a defensive midfielder, two midfielders and three forwards. Vinicius Jr., featured in Real Madrid, was the representative of Brazil.

The 20 meringue shirt, by the way, is the big news of the study. With a market value of 166.4 million, about BRL 1 billion, he is the 1st in the world list.

In the last edition released by CIES, Vinicius Jr. shared the top with Phil Foden, of Manchester City, and Erling Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, both with a value of 150 million euros. But the Brazilian’s success at Real made the pair fall behind.

Check out below how the team was assembled, which had the Bayern Munchen, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, with two members each, as the teams with the most athletes.

See the selection below:

  • Goalkeeper: Donnarumma (PSG) – 82 million euros

  • Right side: Alexander Arnold (Liverpool) – 112.8 million euros

  • defenders: Rúben Dias (M. City) – 120.5 million euros / Upamecano (Bayern) – 94.2 million euros

  • left side: Alphonso Davies (Bayern) – €122.3 million

  • steering wheel: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund) – 130.1 million euros

  • Socks: Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) – 133 million euros / Pedri (Barcelona) – 118 million euros

  • attackers: Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid) – 166.4 million euros / Phil Foden (M. City) – 152.6 million euros / Erling Haaland (Dortmund) – 142.5 million euros

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Jorge Jesus asks for time, and Atlético-MG tries to advance with Carvalhal

Jorge Jesus asked Atlético-MG for more time to think about his decision to return to …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved