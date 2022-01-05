selection of the most valuable has only Vinicius Jr. as a Brazilian and ‘leadership’ divided between Bayern, City and Dortmund; see the bundle

Study was published by CIES Football Observatory this Wednesday (5)

THE CIES Football Observatory published this Wednesday (5) a study on the most valuable players in the world. And only one Brazilian was part of the selection of the top 11 by position: Vinicius Jr.

THE ESPN.com.br he built the team in 4-3-3, with a defensive midfielder, two midfielders and three forwards. Vinicius Jr., featured in Real Madrid, was the representative of Brazil.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

The 20 meringue shirt, by the way, is the big news of the study. With a market value of 166.4 million, about BRL 1 billion, he is the 1st in the world list.

In the last edition released by CIES, Vinicius Jr. shared the top with Phil Foden, of Manchester City, and Erling Haaland, of Borussia Dortmund, both with a value of 150 million euros. But the Brazilian’s success at Real made the pair fall behind.

Vinicius Jr. during El Clásico between Barcelona and Real Madrid, at Camp Nou, by LaLiga Gustavo Valiente/Getty Images

Check out below how the team was assembled, which had the Bayern Munchen, Borussia Dortmund and Manchester City, with two members each, as the teams with the most athletes.

See the selection below: