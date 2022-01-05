Separated, ex of Pastor Poncio is admitted to a psychiatric clinic

The LeoDias column found that Simone Poncio was admitted to a psychiatric clinic in Rio de Janeiro. According to sources, the reason would be a severe depression that started after the last separation with Márcio Poncio, in September 2021.

The information we received says that Márcio Poncio’s ex-wife was accompanied by her daughter, Sarah Poncio. In a photo sent to the column, Simone has a suitcase of clothes in her lap, as well as a bag with her belongings. Check it out below:

Márcio and Simone even separated twice in 2021

The place where she is hospitalized is Espaço Clif, one of the most expensive psychiatric clinics in Rio de Janeiro. This is the same one that Helena Lima, former wife of the president of Universal, was admitted to.

We found out that recently Simone was undergoing an appointment with her psychiatrist at the clinic. Also, another reason that would have influenced his mental state would be the family’s fights.

***poncio ***poncio family Pastors Márcio Matos, 47, and Simone Poncio, 44, completed 28 years of marriage in 2021. The pandemic, however, did not spare the couple and they separated, coming and going, in September of last yearReproduction/Instagram ***poncio(1) Márcio is a leader of the Anabaptist Pentecostal Church and owner of a tobacco distributor. He and his ex-wife gained fame after their children, influencers Sarah and Saulo Poncio, became involved in controversies that resonated in the Brazilian media in 2018Reproduction/Instagram ***poncio(2) The Poncio family patriarch revealed to followers on social media that he met Simone when she was 8 years old. They started dating when they were still in their teens and got married in 1993Reproduction/Instagram ***poncio(3) The first controversy involving the couple occurred when Márcio filmed his wife’s buttocks and published the video in an Instagram Stories with phrases such as “close the account and pass the ruler”Reproduction/Instagram ***poncio (4) In 2019, Simone and Márcio staged another controversy after the woman decided to bless the first same-sex union celebrated in her husband’s church in a half-naked rehearsal with the engaged couple. At the time, netizens called them “false prophets”Reproduction/Instagram ***poncio(6) During the pandemic, the couple went through a crisis and, in early 2021, the pastor announced, on Instagram, the separation from Simone, after 27 years of marriage. According to him, there was no betrayalReproduction/Instagram ***poncio(7) Two weeks after announcing their divorce, Simone and Marcio resumed their marriage. The businessman’s wife came to live with a friend, but returned to the family mansion Reproduction/Instagram ***poncio(8) After the lightning separation, the couple celebrated 28 years of union. The pastor, at the time, revealed that he and Simone slept in separate rooms: “Without disturbing anyone”Reproduction/Instagram ***poncio(9) Six months after renewing their marriage, Márcio and Simone Poncio announced their separation once again, in SeptemberReproduction/Instagram ***poncio(10) In January 2022, the Metropolis column revealed that Simone was in a psychiatric clinic. According to sources, the reason would be a severe depression that started after the end of the marriage Reproduction/Instagram 0

