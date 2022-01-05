Shantal Verdelho’s husband says, in testimony, that he heard curses from Renato Kalil Filho during childbirth

RIO — The model and businessman Matheus Verdelho testified to the police on the 20th of this month and said he heard doctor Renato Kalil Filho curses his wife, the influencer Shantal Verdelho, during the birth of his daughter, Domenica, in September last year. He, who was heard on the 20th, reported not having reacted because he was focused on the well-being of the newborn and Shantal. The information is from “Folha de S. Paulo”.

In the testimony, which the newspaper had access to, Verdelho said he had heard sexist comments from the gynecologist and obstetrician: according to the businessman, Kalil Filho called him to “look at his wife’s vagina” and soon after commented on “how much it tore “.

Verdelho stated that, at that moment, he didn’t pay attention to what the doctor had said because “his emotion was all linked to his daughter” and not to aspects of Shantal’s body. The businessman also revealed that just watching the video of the birth did the couple “rationalize” what had happened and were “shocked”.

The testimony also confirms Shantal’s accusation that Kalil Filho prescribed him Misoprostol to induce labor. The drug is contraindicated for those who have already had a cesarean, in the case of the influencer. To Folha, Shantal’s lawyer, Sergei Cobra Arbez, said that, as the case is under wraps, he could not comment on the content of Matheus Verdelho’s testimony.

The lawyer Celso Vilardi, who defends the gynecologist and obstetrician, told the newspaper that he has not yet had access to the police investigation and highlighted that Shantal’s birth occurred without any complications. The defender also said that Kalil Filho’s conduct was always guided by “good practices”, which fully follow current technical protocols.

Other complaints

After Shantal said that she suffered obstetric violence in the birth ordered by the doctor, three more women said they were victims of harassment and abuse committed by him, according to interviews with former employees and former patients to GLOBO. The Public Ministry and the Civil Police of São Paulo are investigating the cases.