Shares in Magalu (MGLU3), Americanas (AMER3) and Via (VIIA3) continue to fall in early 2022; “techs” also have a crush

A new year has started, but some trends have remained on the stock exchange. After being among the biggest drops in the Ibovespa in 2021, the shares of retailers, mainly with exposure to e-commerce, and also some construction companies started the new year in sharp decline, as well as technology companies.

The assets of Magazine Luiza (MGLU3), which had losses of 71% in 2021, closed with losses of 1.64%, at R$ 6.61; the day before, the company’s shares had already fallen by 6.93%.

Meanwhile, Via (VIIA3), which collapsed 67% last year, had an even more significant drop, of 5.02% (R$ 4.73) in this session, after a drop of 5.14% the day before. Americanas (AMER3), which also had a strong drop in 2021, closed with a devaluation of 3.42% (R$ 29.96) after recording losses of 2.58% yesterday. But not only those retailers that are down, as retailers with strong participation in physical and cash-and-carry stores also register a decline, albeit milder, in the case of Lojas Renner (LREN3) and Carrefour (CRFB3), while Assaí (ASAI3) closed stable.

This scenario also strongly affected the shares of Banco Inter Unit (BIDI11, which fell 13.68%, to R$ 24.30, while Locaweb (LWSA3) was down 6.75%, to R$ 11.89, and Banco Pan (BPAN4) retreated 7.82%, to R$9.43.

The movement takes place amid rising future interest rates in Brazil, in addition to the advance in yields on US treasury bonds, which affect technology companies there and also have an impact on companies operating on B3. In addition, higher interest rates also impact the economy and affect financing projections, impacting various sectors on the Stock Exchange. Among construction companies, after a sharp drop of 7.98% the day before, Cyrela’s assets (CYRE3) continued to fall, by 1.79%, on Tuesday.

As e-commerce stocks are generally valued as growth stocks, most of the value comes from more distant years and perpetuity (long duration), which are more severely affected than value stocks when the cost of capital is low. on the rise amid the high interest rate scenario.

Overseas, yields on US Treasury bonds advanced, with the ten-year rate reaching a six-week high. Investors are looking to the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates on the prospect that the Ômicron variant will not have a major impact on the economy.

Interest rates here also advance amid domestic concerns that are on the radar of investors in early 2022, with attention to the fiscal health of the country in an election year.

After the government opened space for more spending on aid to the population through the PEC dos Precatórios .

As a result, the yield curve rose as a whole for the second consecutive day. The DI maturing in January 2023 advanced 15 basis points to 12.03%; maturing in January 2025 rose 26 basis points to 11.15%. For the same month of 2027, it advanced 20 basis points, at 11.09%.

However, in addition to the macroeconomic issue, several analysts have shown more caution with the actions of e-commerce retailers.

XP analysts, while highlighting that the sector suffered most by far in terms of retailer coverage in 2021, continue to see a major risk to companies’ results, given that demand may be weaker and competition is likely to continue significantly fierce.

“Furthermore, we observe that electronics and white goods, which are key categories for e-commerce, tend to be more cyclical due to the higher average ticket, and we believe that consumer demand for these categories was somewhat anticipated during the pandemic”, they point out.

They also note that listed players are more exposed to the lower classes, who also suffer more in a more difficult macroeconomic environment. “Finally, we expect the competitive scenario to remain challenging, which ends up increasing pressure on companies’ profitability”, assess XP analysts.

(with Reuters)

