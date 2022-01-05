Shirt 10, marketing, pre-season: how Santos tries to seduce Ricardo Goulart

Santos has Ricardo Goulart as its main target for the 2022 season. O Peixe presented this Tuesday (4) a proposal for the player to be one of the main stars of the team. The initial information was published by Globoesporte.com and confirmed by LANCE!/DIÁRIO DO PEIXE.

To seduce the player, Alvinegro tries to involve Goulart in important marketing actions using his image, in addition to his salary. In Chinese football, Goulart received around R$700,000. Negotiations are led by Edu Dracena, who came to offer the club’s 10 shirt to the player.

Santos is now awaiting a position from the athlete who, at first, liked the idea of ​​playing for the club and was left to give an answer in the coming days. Aware of the player’s physical condition, Peixe understands that a good pre-season and some games in the Campeonato Paulista can help the player to get in shape. The club’s re-presentation is scheduled for January 9th.

It is well known that the negotiations between Goulart and Fluminense ended up mainly due to the player’s lack of definition. Mário Bittencourt, president of the club, even said that Goulart was cordial, but still evaluating other professional possibilities.

Goulart’s last game was in August. In the season, there were 13 games with seven goals and an assist. In 2020, he was loaned to Hebei and participated in 22 games with four balls in the net and five assists. He was considered one of the best players in the Chinese Superleague.

At the age of 30, the former Cruzeiro acted as a second striker and center forward and, in some occasions, as a striker and midfielder. In China, Ricardo Goulart is considered one of the most successful foreign players in the country. In all, he won three titles in the Chinese Championship, one in the Asian Champions League, one in the Cup and three in the Super Cup.