Singer from Mastruz com Leite denounces sexual harassment of a band member: ‘inside my house’ – É Hit

The singer Larissa Ferreira, lead singer of the band Mastruck with milk, revealed that it was sexually harassed by a musician from the forró band. In videos on Instagram, this Tuesday (4), the forrozeira explained that the fact happened at her house, while she was sleeping next to her husband.

Larissa’s husband, also a member of the band, invited the man to sleep at their house for a better rest after a concert. After dinner and a few beers, the trio decided to go to sleep.

The guest musician stayed in the same room as the couple, in a hammock. At a certain time of night, Larissa said she felt the man on top of her in bed giving kisses and caressing her face.

The singer also stated that she felt the man putting her hand on his private parts. “This man did this to me lying on my bed and my husband beside me. The person abused me, harassing me. Me lying on my bed,” said the emotional singer.

At the time, Larissa said she was paralyzed to avoid a conflict between husband and guest. She also said that she gave a “stroke” to get the boy off her.

Larissa Ferreira forró singer Enough! I was harassed inside my house, on my husband’s side. For the love of God! If my daughter had it at home?

Anxiety crisis

In more than 15 minutes of video, Larissa Ferreira reported the moments she spent at home. She said she didn’t tell her husband right away for fear he would do something against the band’s musician.

The singer said she had a major anxiety attack and vomited for a few days. The decision to speak only came with the proximity of the reunion with the musician. The concert schedule has already started again in January.

Larissa said that after telling her husband she spoke with the direction of the band and was attended by the forró group. “He’s out,” he declared.

In a statement, the band stated that it is in solidarity with Larissa Ferreira. “The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support to the singer, who is fragile, but welcomed by family and friends”. The band also stressed that “it repudiates any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual”. Finally, the demonstration declares that it is providing assistance and support for the singer.