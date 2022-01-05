Singer of Mastruz com Leite reports sexual abuse by a colleague







Larissa Ferreira reported a case of sexual harassment on her social networks Photo: Reproduction

The singer Larissa Ferreira, lead singer of the band Mastruck with milk, used social media to report sexual abuse. Very shaken, she reported the case that, according to her, was committed by a colleague of the group.

According to her account, Larissa and her husband hosted the bandmate – who did not have his identity disclosed – after a night they went out to eat and drink. “If I’m not mistaken, we went to sleep at one o’clock in the morning and this man stayed in our room, which started wrong,” he said.

At that moment, according to the singer, the abuses occurred. “I felt a person touching me, touching my body, kissing my face and holding my hand in their private parts”, she reported, crying a lot. “The Jean [marido] by my side and this person abused me, harassed me; a fellow worker”.

Larissa said that her husband had been drinking and was sleeping at the time of the harassment. She also explained that she didn’t want to wake him up because she was afraid of what was happening. “After the man left [do quarto], I got up silent and I was wondering if I was going to say that to Jean. I didn’t know if he would understand me, if Jean would follow [do abusador] get satisfaction. All I know is that I had a big anxiety attack,” he added.

The band Mastruz com Leite released a statement in which it sympathizes with the singer and informs that it is taking measures against the aggressor.