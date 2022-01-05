Singer of Mastruz com Leite says she was harassed by a member of the band· TV News

Singer Larissa Ferreira, lead singer of the band Mastruz com Leite, said she was harassed by a member of the musical group. His identity has not been revealed. This Tuesday (4), the artist cried when reporting the case, which would have occurred while she was sleeping with her husband, drummer Jean Batera.

“It was late, I had no idea of ​​the time because I didn’t pick up my cell phone. I felt a person touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me and holding her private parts in my hand. This man did this to me, and I [estava] lying on my bed, in my room, with my husband at my side. The person abused me, he was harassing me,” reported Larissa.

In the sequence of videos published in Stories on Instagram, the artist said that her husband was a colleague of the accused and that, after a dinner, the couple invited the boy to sleep in their residence.

“I moved, but I didn’t open my eye for a moment. I knew that if I made a fuss, Jean would kill this man here in the house. After this man left, I got up, I was silent and I was wondering if I was going to say that. for Jean or not, I didn’t know if he would understand me. I had a big attack of anxiety, I spent the whole week vomiting”, she continued, through her tears.

On the vent, Larissa said that she spoke with her husband a few days later and that she had the support of the band’s owners. “I wasn’t having the courage [de falar sobre isso], until I talked to Mara [integrante da banda]. I was based on prescription drugs. Nobody expected that, he was a calm, silent person.”

“The measures have already been taken, I’ve already talked to my bosses. No woman is to blame for being abused in any way. But it was a lot of cowardice, I was sleeping. I’m very sick, going through a very big crisis,” added Larissa.

In a note released on social networks, the band Mastruz com Leite said that it provided support for the singer and took measures against the musician accused of harassment.

Check out the singer’s outburst and the band’s statement: