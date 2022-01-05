Singer says she was harassed by a bandmate: ‘She abused me’

The vocalist of forró band Mastruz com Leite, Larissa Ferreira, vented in a sequence of videos on Instagram Stories about an alleged harassment she suffered by a colleague of the same musical group. She and her husband hosted the man, whose name was not disclosed, at the couple’s home, after the group went out for dinner and drinks together.

“I’m not used to drinking. I’m in an ‘alcoholic coma’, and Jean [meu marido] also. But then, okay, it happened. If I’m not mistaken, it was one o’clock in the morning that we went to bed and this man stayed in our room. It starts wrong there,” introduces the singer.

“He stayed in my daughter’s hammock, lying in our room. It was supposed to have consistency, since there are two more rooms here,” said Larissa.

She and her husband had arrived from a trip last week when the harassment would have occurred.

“I felt a person touching me, touching my body, kissing my face, smelling me and holding my hand in her private parts. This man did this to me. And I was lying on my bed, in my room, with my husband Jean on my side. And the person abused me, he was harassing me, a fellow worker,” he said.

She said she did not warn her husband out of fear of what he might do, but managed to get the suspect to move away from her by moving abruptly.

“After this man left, I got up, I was silent and I was just wondering if I was going to say this to Jean or not. I didn’t know if he would understand me, how was it going to happen, if Jean was going to follow, get satisfaction. All I know is that I had a big crisis of anxiety,” declared Larissa, emotionally crying.

She stated that she received support from the responsible for the band, but nothing has been done at the time due to trips to shows. Larissa also warned the followers to be careful. “I was in normal clothes, even though I was naked, I was in my bed with my husband. No one has the right to touch me, any woman, if she doesn’t let me.”

THE splash, the singer’s legal advisor, Rafael Macedo, informed that there is no new information beyond the statement made by the singer in the artist’s Instagram Stories. “All appropriate/legal measures are already being taken regarding the case with the artist, member and band,” he said.

The band Mastruz com Leite, which has been in business for over 30 years, also sent a note to splash and stated that he sympathizes with the vocalist, in addition to already taking appropriate measures in relation to the musician suspected of harassment.

Check the note in full:

“We, from the band Mastruz com Leite, are in solidarity with our singer Larissa Ferreira, who reported on her social networks having suffered harassment at her house by another member of the band. The company is already taking measures regarding the musician and is providing support for the singer , which is weakened, but welcomed by family and friends. Banda Mastruz Com Leite reinforces that it rejects any and all forms of abuse against women, whether physical, psychological or sexual. We continue to provide assistance and support for Larissa.”