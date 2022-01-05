Snake Kai | Ralph Macchio remembers disappointment with Karate Kid III

the fourth season of Snake Kai arrived with everything to Netflix, debuting at the top of the most watched series on the platform. The series, however, uses some plots from one of the most criticized films of the franchise in which it is inserted: Karate Kid III. The feature, which was never well accepted by fans, is also not at the top of the favorite works of Ralph Macchio, protagonist of the first three films in the cinematographic series. According to the actor, “history was just repeating itself and wasn’t taking LaRusso’s character forward”.

Although I don’t like Karate Kid III, Macchio admits that the villain Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith) turned out to be a great addition to Snake Kai. “The creators know how to take that story and let it evolve and find origin stories for characters that might otherwise be shallow.”, said the actor to the THR. “There is an element of exaggeration in Snake Kai. When you look at it, the show is kind of ridiculous and that’s what makes it fun! You take a character like Terry Silver for this series with exaggerated elements and his relationship with Daniel and add layers of complexity to his evil”. For him, the fact that the series addresses “the flaws of the original franchise are paying off 36 years later”.

Set 30 years after the films of Karate Kid, Snake Kai rekindles the rivalry between Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Danny LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). Narrated from the perspective of the former antagonist, the plot shows the two reopening their dojos and teaching karate to a new generation – but not without arousing a good deal of ghosts from the past.

The production appeared in 2018 on YouTube, but was purchased by Netflix in 2020. All four seasons are now available on the platform.

