Society of Cardiology Defends Childhood Vaccination Against Covid Amid Government Resistance

RIO – The Brazilian Society of Cardiology (SBC) defended this Tuesday the vaccination for children between 5 and 11 years old in a position interpreted as a message to the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, former president of the entity. The public demonstration takes place amid resistance from the government, which must decide on Wednesday the final recommendation on child immunization.

In a statement, the SBC says that vaccination for all ages from 5 years is recommended by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), which authorized in December the application of Pfizer’s immunizing agent in children, and by the Food and Drug Administration ( FDA), the regulatory agency of the United States. The organization also mentions that at least 16 countries, including Germany, Argentina, Canada, China, Spain, USA and Israel, already vaccinate children under 12 years of age.

“Although the occurrence of Covid-19 is less prevalent in children and adolescents, its frequency or the possibility of an unfavorable evolution cannot be ignored, especially in specific groups such as those with congenital or acquired heart disease. Also, the presence of new ones. variants make unvaccinated groups, whether adults, adolescents or children, more vulnerable to the risk of infection and its complications”, says the text, signed by the president of the Administrative Council, João Fernando Monteiro Ferreira.

The demonstration was seen by some associates as a message to the minister of Health, as published by Folha de S. Paulo and confirmed by GLOBO.

This Tuesday, Queiroga mentioned a scientific article to contest Anvisa’s decision to approve childhood vaccination, but the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine says that immunization in children “showed a favorable safety profile” and that “they were not vaccine-related serious adverse events observed”. The speech took place on the same day the Ministry of Health held a public hearing to debate the topic.

Since the health agency’s approval, the minister has repeatedly stated that the decision was not enough to start child immunization. At the end of last month, Queiroga defended the presentation of a medical request to vaccinate against Covid-19 children without comorbidity.

In a public consultation carried out for civil society to express its opinion on childhood vaccination, most participants took a position against the requirement for a medical prescription to immunize children against the coronavirus.

The SBC also stated through the note that the “vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years has shown high efficacy and the benefits outweigh the risks of vaccination”.

“The current light of scientific knowledge indicates that vaccination is important to protect all age groups from 5 years old against COVID-19 and also to reduce community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, and thus promote individual and collective protection”, says the document.

Queiroga informed this Monday morning that vaccines against Covid-19 for children between 5 and 11 years old will begin arriving in Brazil in the second half of January. Later, the minister changed the forecast and said that the immunization agents could arrive from the 10th of this month.