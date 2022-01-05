Sony launches Samsung’s first TV with QD-OLED technology

This Tuesday (04), during the CES 2022, Sony announced the world’s first TV with QD-OLED technology to be made available on the market. the new TV Sony Bravia XR A95K it will come equipped with a Samsung display in sizes of 55 and 65 inches with 4K resolution.

Rumors indicated that Samsung would be expanding the production of this type of panel, with high expectations of a broad launch during the event that takes place this week in Las Vegas, however, Sony came out ahead.

According to the manufacturer, QD-OLED offers 200% more brightness than other “conventional” TV models and gamers can still enjoy benefits when connecting their PS5 to the A95K, as it is possible to change the refresh rate to up to 120 Hz. The operating system adopted is Google TV.

Sony has not yet said when it will start marketing the new Bravia A95K or what will be the price of the model on the market.

What is QD-OLED?

QD-OLED technology unites the best available in OLED panels, such as high contrast and deep black, and QLED, with enhanced brightness and more vivid colors thanks to quantum dots.

But what about Samsung?

It’s worth noting that, despite not appearing in Samsung’s general announcement of new models at CES so far, the brand’s 65″ QD-Display TV has been cited at a CES innovation awards as the “first OLED Quantum Dot screen Auto-Emitting OLED of the World — revolutionizing TV by combining the contrast levels of the OLED with the color and brightness of quantum dots.”

Samsung QD-OLED photo appears at CES 2022 awards (Image: CES)