Soon in Brazil, Toyota Hilux GR Sport will be launched in Europe

Toyota enthusiasts are already graced in the European market with fun models like the new generation Supra, the GR 86 and the compact Yaris GR. Now the brand’s sports range in the old continent will be complemented by the new Hilux GR Sport, a version of the pickup prepared by the Gazo Racing division that will debut there in the second half of this year. The version will also be released in Brazil soon.

For the European market, Hilux GR Sport brings a look identical to that of the sports pickup that was unveiled in December in Argentina through the social networks of rally driver Gabriel Raies, who is the brand’s ambassador in the country herman. In other words, the truck sports a different grille with the Toyota name written in full (a tribute to the fourth generation of the 1980s pickup), as well as a honeycomb finish in the part filling and a glossy black frame. Also noteworthy are the fog lights with frames with horizontal fillets, as well as the headlights with projectors and DRL lights.

The sporty style of the Hilux GR Sport is further highlighted by the plastic moldings on the wheel housings (with a notch in the central part), the black mirrors, 17-inch alloy wheels with its own design and diamond finish, all-terrain tires and a new side stirrup. The GR logo, which mentions Gazoo Racing, appears both on the front grille and on the front doors and on the bucket lid.

Mechanically, the Hilux GR Sport that will be sold in Europe will come equipped with new monotube-type dampers and new front springs, which promise to have better damping performance (eliminating bumps) and greater rigidity. To visually differentiate this version from other Hilux, the GR Sport variant received a red paint on the springs – which reinforces the sporty look. Compared to common configurations, Toyota claims the Hilux GR has a lighter, more direct drive, with the pickup still performing better in a straight line, reduced body roll and better rear grip.

As well as the configuration sold in Thailand, the Hilux GR Sport that will be sold in the old continent will have a 2.8 turbodiesel engine calibrated to yield 204 hp and 51 kgfm of torque – an efficiency equal to that of the common Toyota sold in Brazil. In Argentina, where the Hilux GR Sport will debut in Tupinikim land this year, this same engine will deliver at least 224 hp (20 hp more). It is for now an exclusive version that will be marketed in both South American countries.

The Toyota Hilux GR Sport will be sold in Europe also always with a double cabin and with the same load capacities as the standard Hilux. In addition, the cabin of the truck’s sports version will feature new sporty front seats combining black leather with perforated synthetic suede and contrasting stitching, plus a red dashboard trim. The GR Sport brand is present on the seat backs, on the mats, on the start button and on the animation of the on-board computer display.

The standard list will include full-LED headlamps, face-to-face key for access and start, dual-zone automatic digital air conditioning, descent control, limited-slip differential and more.