Soy has more than 30 high points on CBOT and prices close to R$ 190/sc…

Chicago tends to work in a range of $13.80 to $14.50 a bushel with the South American crop failure could be even more severe. Brazilian producers must be aware of their strategies on what they have already sold and what they still have to sell.

podcast Interview with Vlamir Brandalizze – Market Analyst at Brandalizze Consulting about the Soybean Market Closing

Tuesday (4) ended with increases of more than 30 points higher among soybean futures traded on the Chicago Board of Trade and the market reached US$ 14.02 per bushel in the July/22 contract. The shorter ones continue aiming at the same level and walk above US$ 13.80, still reflecting concerns about the crop failure in South America.

As explained by Vlamir Brandalizze, consultant at Brandalizze Consulting, the losses between the southern states of Brazil alone are at least something between 14 and 15 million tons and can be aggravated by the climatic adversities that continue to present themselves in important producing regions .

Thus, the specialist believes that there is room for prices to move between US$ 13.80 and US$ 14.50 per bushel, reflecting the current situation of concern, which also extends to Argentina and Paraguay. After all, the global picture must register a consumption greater than the supply and this deficit must demand an expressive consumption of the global oilseed stocks, which were already very tight.

Next week, the USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) and Conab (National Supply Company) update their monthly supply and demand bulletins and could bring a correction in their numbers for the Brazilian crop.

For the consultant, the USDA figure, which is 144 million tons, could come to something close to 137 million, also promoting a drop in estimates for the global soybean harvest from just over 380 million tons to something below 370 million .

IN BRAZIL, HIGH PRICES AND FEW BUSINESS

Soybean prices on the Brazilian market test the best moments of the season, close to R$190.00 per bag. They are references in the house of R$ 186.00 for very short positions or in the July call, while intermediate ones range from R$ 180.00 to R$ 182.00.

“We are on the second day of the year and with no one willing to sell, we are practically out of soy business,” explains Vlamir Brandalizze. According to him, the producers are still very reluctant in face of the low productivity they have obtained in the fields and in the face of the soy volumes that have already been committed to commercialization.

In this way, the consultant guided the producers to revisit their marketing strategies so that they can mitigate the effects caused by the drought and losses in the formation of prices and business.