Soybeans remain on the rise in Chicago on the back of adverse AMS weather and rising…

In the beginning of the afternoon of Tuesday (4), soybean futures continued operating in a positive field on the Chicago Board of Trade and still registering double-digit highs in the main maturities. Prices rose from 9 to 13.50 points, around 12:30 pm (Eastern Time), with January being quoted at US$ 13.57 and May at US$ 13.75 per bushel. Prices, according to analysts and consultants, continue to target US$14.00 per bushel.

In addition to soybean grain futures, oil futures traded on CBOT also operate on the positive side of the chart on CBOT. The hikes were over 1.5% in the most traded contracts, with the most traded position – March/22 – being quoted at 57.40 cents of the dollar per pound.

Weather problems are also fuel for gains among vegetable oils. “Oil futures soar, driven by flooding in Malaysia and Indonesia, the world’s largest palm oil producers and exporters, unprecedented canola crop failure in Canada and dry, hot weather in South America. On the supply side, it seems that 2022 will be another year of tightness in the global supply of oils”, explains market analyst Eduardo Vanin, from Agrinvest Commodities.

CLIMATE IN SOUTH AMERICA

The adverse weather in South America remains at the center of market attention, as well as cuts in estimates that have been made for the crops. In Brazil, StoneX consulting yesterday reduced its projection from 145.1 to 134 million tons in the 2021/22 season.

In Paraná alone, the Deral (Department of Rural Economy) corrected its number from 18.4 million tons in December to 13.1 million. Initial projections for the crop in Paraná were of 21 million tons and new cuts can still be made.

The forecasts still signal unfavorable conditions for important producing regions not only in Brazil – especially in the south of the country due to the drought, with the states already declaring a state of emergency – and the standards were maintained, at least until the middle of this month, also for Argentina and Paraguay.

According to information from Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology), despite some rains that should reach parts of southern Brazil, there is still no forecast of a profound change in the pattern for the region in the medium term.

Soybeans suffering from drought in RS – Photo by Márcio André Steffen

After Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul has also declared a state of emergency and Rio Grande do Sul has identified 138.8 thousand rural properties being affected by drought.

On the other hand, in north-central Brazil, attention is focused on excessive rainfall, a condition also considered a classic characteristic of La Niña. In recent weeks, the volume of rain has been well above the expected average for several cities in the North and Northeast of Brazil and the tendency is for it to continue raining in a large part of the area.

The city of Teresina/PI decreed an emergency situation due to the damage caused by the heavy rains that hit the city in recent days.