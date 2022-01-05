Special rules on airline tickets no longer apply in 2022

Since last Saturday (1st/1), the rules that guarantee flexibility in the cancellation and rebooking of airline tickets during the health crisis triggered by Covid-19 are no longer in force.

Standards were adopted in 2020 due to the health crisis triggered by Covid-19123RF

Thus, companies are no longer obliged to offer credits for the full value of the tickets, without fines or other penalties, if customers withdraw from travel.

The rules were initially established in March 2020, through a provisional measure, which was converted into law in August of the same year. The norm still suffered two extensions, the most recent being in June of last year.

Until last Friday (December 31), consumers had the options to receive credit for an amount greater than or equal to that of the air ticket, to be used to purchase other products or services offered by the carrier, within 18 months; relocate on another flight; reschedule the flight; or ask for a refund, but subject to the payment of any contractual penalties.

From this year on, there may be a fine even if the customer chooses to receive the value of the ticket in credit. The provisions of the ticket purchase contract prevail.

Under the rules in force, the airline had up to one year to reimburse the passenger, with monetary correction based on the national consumer price index (INPC). Now, the deadline is back to just seven days, without correction.