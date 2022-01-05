Spider-Man Actor: No Return Home never participated in the filming

even though Spider-Man: No Return Home being a grand gathering of generations of characters who have passed through the hero’s three franchises over the past two decades, one of the film’s actors has recorded all of his appearances without ever setting foot on film sets. That’s because all of Thomas Haden Church’s participation as Sandman in the film was made digitally.

In an interview with CBR, visual effects supervisor Kelly Port revealed that working with the villain of Spider-Man 3 was one of the most challenging tasks of the new film both technically and creatively. That’s because the actor was never physically present during the recordings, which forced the crew to work only with his voice and little image material. She did not explain why the actor was absent.

This face in the sand is completely generic (Image: Press Release/Sony Pictures)

According to Port, there wasn’t much visual reference to Church for his team to accurately recreate him in the scenes he appeared in and that they only had the actor’s recorded voice, some textures, and a few base materials. That’s why it’s barely possible to see the actor’s face under the sand and he doesn’t appear in virtually any promotional image for the film.

And the speech of the technique seems to reinforce the rumor that arose right after the debut of No Return Home that the new Spider man it would have reused some scenes from both the Sandman and the Lizard (Rhys Ifans), since the two characters only appear for a few brief seconds in their human forms. However, there is still no confirmation that this type of material recycling has actually taken place.

Taking into account the small participation of both characters, it would be no crime to save efforts with this.

