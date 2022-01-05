Head of the special effects department spoke about the case

Attention: Spoilers Alert!





Spider-Man: No Return Home continues to be successful, having pleased both critics and fans of Cinematographic Universe from Marvel, especially for bringing together three generations of Teiosos in the same film. But when they battled alongside Tom Holland, the spiders of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield had slightly different outfits than what we’ve seen in their franchises.

In an interview with Before and Afters, Kelly Port, head of the film’s visual effects, explained that the costume changes were made to ensure greater distinction between the characters:

“Well, we made changes. In fact, the costumes are different,” said Port. “In the final battle there are a lot of transitions and things like that. Editorially speaking, we’ve done everything we can to ensure this is as clear as possible in the way we deliver. [a cena]. Which means if you saw more than one Spider in the same frame delivering or tossing something to someone, you would know who’s who most of the time, plus the visual difference of the outfits.”

She kept talking about it:

“Well, we based our digital outfits on the costumes our department made. And I think for the most part they were based on the original costumes. However, there could be some variations on them,” explained Port. “The fact that Tobey [Maguire] and Andrew [Garfield] they came from a somewhat late timeline, they’re older, so time passed, and they lived their life [desde suas últimas aparições nos filmes] and they probably changed their outfits or made it a little bigger.”