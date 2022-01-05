States Begin to Normalize Covid Data Disclosure; average of cases reaches 9,874 | Coronavirus

The states began to normalize this Tuesday (4) the release of Covid-19 data in Brazil after the Ministry of Health’s data blackout.

Brazil recorded 178 deaths by Covid-19 in the last 24 hours and totaled this Tuesday (4) 619,426 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. Thus, the moving average of deaths in the last 7 days reached 96. Compared to the average of 14 days ago, the variation was -14%, indicating a trend towards stability in deaths resulting from the disease.

There were 22,322,027 cases registered. The moving average of cases is 9,874 after the blackout of data in the systems of the Ministry of Health, which continues to hamper the balance sheets of some states. The increase was 253%. Six states had no record of any deaths: AL, AM, AP, GO, PB, RR.

The numbers are in the new survey by the consortium of press vehicles on the situation of the coronavirus pandemic in Brazil, consolidated at 8 pm. The balance is based on data from the state departments of Health.

The São Paulo Health Department explained that data extraction has begun, but that the numbers still do not correspond to reality. The Health Department of Rio reported that the data on Tuesday reflect the damming of information from previous days.

Experts believe that increases result from a combination: the data that was held back due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s notification system and also the spread of the omicron variant.

On December 12, the Ministry of Health informed that the process for recovering the records of Brazilians vaccinated against Covid-19 was completed, without loss of information. But the next day, minister Marcelo Queiroga said that there was a new hacker attack. The forecast of systems stabilization (14 December) was not fulfilled.

See the sequence of the last week in the moving average:

Wednesday (29): 106

Thursday (30): 114

Friday (31): 97

Saturday (1): 97

Sunday (2): 98

Monday (3): 96

Tuesday (4): 96

On July 31, Brazil again recorded a moving average of deaths below 1,000, after a period of 191 consecutive days with higher values. From March 17th to May 10th, there were 55 days in a row with this moving average above 2 thousand. At the worst moment of this period, the average reached a record 3,125, on April 12th.

At its worst, the national moving average curve reached the mark of 77,295 new daily cases, on June 23 this year.

Total deaths: 619,426

619,426 Record of deaths within 24 hours: 178

178 Average of new deaths in the last 7 days: 96 (variation in 14 days: -14%)

96 (variation in 14 days: -14%) Total confirmed cases: 22,322,027

22,322,027 Registration of confirmed cases within 24 hours: 19,091

19,091 Average of new cases in the last 7 days: 9,874 per day (variation in 14 days: +223%)

On the rise (8 states): PE, CE, AP, RJ, BA, MT, SE, AM

PE, CE, AP, RJ, BA, MT, SE, AM In stability (6 states): AC, MS, TO, GO, PR, RO

AC, MS, TO, GO, PR, RO Falling (12 states and the DF): PA, PB, SC, MA, MG, SP, RS, ES, DF, PI, RN, RR, AL

This comparison takes into account the average of deaths in the last 7 days until the publication of this balance in relation to the average registered two weeks ago (understand the criteria used by the g1 to analyze pandemic trends).

It is noteworthy that there are states in which the low average number of deaths can lead to large percentage variations. Moving average data is generally in decimal numbers and rounded to facilitate the presentation of the data.

See the situation in the states

ES: -54%

MG: -40%

RJ: +77%

SP: -43%

DF: -58%

GO: 0%

MS: 0%

MT: +58%

AC: 0%

AM: +20%

AP: +100%

PA: -26%

RO: -14%

RR: -100%

TO: 0%

AL: -100%

BA: +60%

EC: +105%

MA: -38%

PB: -27%

PE: +148%

PI: -62%

RN: -74%

SE: +50%

Consortium of press vehicles

Data on coronavirus cases and deaths in Brazil were obtained after an unprecedented partnership between g1, O Globo, Extra, O Estado de S.Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo and UOL, who have been working collaboratively since June 8 to gather the necessary information in the 26 states and the Federal District (learn more most).