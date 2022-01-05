Stay on top of this Wednesday’s Top 5 Market News By Investing.com



By Geoffrey Smith and Ana Beatriz Bartolo

Investing.com – ADP continues the series of major US labor market data releases with the change in private employment in December. Hong Kong is frightened by the spread of the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, creating restrictions on flights and meals away from home. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) tells its clients it could hit $100K this year — but there’s a big ‘if’ attached.

And Petrobras’ ambitious plan to recover oil fields.

Here’s what you need to know about the financial markets on Wednesday, January 5th.

1. ADP work report due

Important data from the US labor market will be released with – considered a preview of – which should bring an estimate of how many jobs were created in the US private sector by mid-December.

Analysts expect a gain of 400,000 jobs, which would be a clear slowdown from the 534,000 recorded in November.

The data comes a day after the monthly survey indicated that hiring dynamics in manufacturing are still strong, while the Department of Labor survey showed that vacancies remain near record levels, causing more and more people to leave their jobs. in search of better wages.

2. Hong Kong tightens the curb as the Ômicron spreads

Hong Kong has suspended restaurant dinners and has closed its airports to arrivals from North America, Australia, the UK and India because of the advance of the coronavirus in the region.

Case rates in Hong Kong have been rising rapidly and are uncomfortable with mainland China’s zero-tolerance policy for Covid-19, which has already forced a series of local blockades in recent weeks. A city of more than 1 million people was closed earlier this week based on just three cases of Ômicron, all asymptomatic.

In Germany, the country’s health minister said tightening brakes on activity seemed inevitable, a day after France and the UK decided to try to tackle the current wave of infection without business closures. US airlines, meanwhile, canceled another 1,000 flights on Tuesday.

3. American stock market

Higher long-term interest rates, fueled by fears and the reaction to them, pushed the benchmark yield to 1.68% on Tuesday, the highest in five weeks. It is also consolidating around the 1.65% level in the night session.

By 8:53 am, prices were back 0.01%, while da’s were down 0.1% and 100’s were down 0.43%, continuing to reflect increased pressure on ‘no-profit technology’ and other long-term bets whose valuations are sensitive to higher discount rates.

Stocks likely to be in focus later include General Motors (NYSE:) (SA:), whose loss of market leadership to the Toyota (NYSE:) (SA:) in the US provided a stark contrast to the rise in the share price of rival Ford (NYSE:) (SA:) on Tuesday.

4. Petrobras (SA:) wants to recover fields

Petrobras plans to enable the production of up to 20 billion barrels by 2030, through a deposit recovery program. The idea is to incorporate new reserves into assets that are already operating. This volume also includes those of state-owned partners in the fields operated by the company. Over the past 70 years, the state-owned company produced 23 billion barrels.

This recovery considers the original volume of a reservoir that has already been extracted, which in theory helps to increase the useful life of a field. According to the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), in the Campos Basin, where the main mature fields in the country are located, the recovered oil fraction is 15.8%.

5. Bitcoin jump forecast, according to Goldman

Bitcoin could reach $100,000 this year, according to analysts at Goldman Sachs.

However, in a note to customers, the bank states that confirmation of the projection depends on obtaining market share in the universe of safe haven assets.

Money and other cryptocurrencies are traditionally seen by their supporters as protection against the – sometimes steady, sometimes abrupt – devaluation of fiat currencies like the . But for most of the past few years, they’ve traded as momentum assets, increasingly correlated with other risky assets.

The market didn’t budge: Bitcoin dropped 0.6 percent to $46,389 toward the lower end of its range last month.