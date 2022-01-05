stay tuned for changes in 2022

Changes will happen in 2022 with the IPVA, DPVAT and CNH (National Driver’s License). Drivers must be careful not to be surprised in the future.

VAT

In January there will be an increase in the IPVA value. This increase will be in the sale value of vehicles, which experienced a great appreciation last year. However, the rate charged by the states will remain the same.

In 2021, used vehicles were 31.8% more expensive in the year, and new ones had an increase of 19.3%, according to Fipe (Fundação de Pesquisas Econômicas).

In São Paulo, for example, the average increase in the tax will be 30% and in the Federal District, on average, it will be 10% higher.

Therefore, you should check in the state where you live, which conditions will be offered for cash payments or the payment terms.

Exemption from DPVAT insurance

Good news for the driver, he will be exempt from paying the mandatory insurance, known as DPVAT, this exemption also happened last year. On December 17, 2021, the CNSP (National Council of Private Insurance), linked to the Ministry of Economy, approved the exemption, thus, drivers are free from this obligation in 2022. The exemption applies to all categories and was granted due the excess of resources.

According to the CNSP, the exemption was granted because there is a surplus of resources in the FDPVAT – Caixa Econômica Federal Fund, which manages the DPVAT resources, to cover damages caused by traffic accidents.

However, the measure affects the Unified Health System (SUS), which received 45% of the annual collection of DPVAT.

New Driver’s License

From this year onwards, the new National Driver’s License (CNH) will be in effect. According to Contran (National Traffic Council), the new model will begin to be issued from June 1, 2022. Resolution No. 886 was published on December 13 of last year.

The new model is intended to prevent forgery of the document, giving more security to the driver. For that, the new CNH comes with a glow-in-the-dark paint and items that can only be seen with ultraviolet light and a QR Code.

There will be two ways that the driver can have the document, in paper or digital model that can be accessed through the Digital Traffic Card application.

The new model will only be required for new drivers or for those who apply for a license renewal from June onwards.

Another novelty, starting this year, CNH will present a table with all types of vehicles (identified by letters and body drawings) indicating which of them the driver is able to drive. It will even identify if the driver uses the document for paid activities.