Steering wheel awaits exams to be announced by Paysandu | Sport Para | Online Diary

Every season start, clubs carry out a series of activities upon the arrival of their athletes which include various physical and clinical tests to find out what conditions each player arrives in for the start of preparations for the various competitions that are held. At Paysandu, this is no different. In its first week of preparation, the bicolors are already intensifying the work for the long year of 2022.

With the squad formed so far by 21 players – which includes remnants, new hires and base boys – who since last Monday (3), have been carrying out various activities with members of the Alvicelles health department and are continuing in a concentration regime at the Hotel Antônio Diogo Couceiro, little by little the group is being completed with the arrival of the technical committee, led by coach Marcio Fernandes.

Of the new players hired, only right-back Igor Carvalho has yet to appear in “Vovô da Cidade”, however a player who has not yet had his announcement released is already part of Papão’s new squad. Indicated by the technical coordinator Lecheva, defensive midfielder Denis Pedra has been performing his medical exams and is waiting for the result to be confirmed in the bicolor for the year 2022.

At 33 years old, the steering wheel has been in São Raimundo de Santarém, Castanhal, Fast Clube and Nacional do Amazonas – all under the technical command of Lecheva. In 2021, he was hired by Águia de Marabá, but a serious injury took the athlete out of the state championship. Before coming to Papão, he was announced by Amazonas, but asked to be dismissed to come work in the Team alviceleste.